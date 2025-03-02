10 lakh new cars in Maharashtra plying without high-security registration plates, many are government-owned

An internal review conducted recently has found that nearly 10 lakh vehicles in Maharashtra are plying without high-security registration plates (HSRPs), PTI reported. The state government had made HSRPs mandatory for vehicles registered before April 1, 2019 and had extended the deadline for the same till April 30. Image for representation(Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

HSRPs were made mandatory as they curb vehicle theft and bring uniformity in identification. The responsibility for installing HSRPs on newly-purchased vehicles has been placed on automobile manufacturers.

Out of 1.15 crore vehicles registered in Maharashtra over the past five years, 1.05 crore have been fitted with HSRP while 9.98 lakh are plying without them, officials said. Notably, among the vehicles without HSRPs, many are government-owned.

This prompted the Maharashtra Transport Commissioner's office to direct RTOs to launch a special drive last month against vehicles registered after April 2019 but still operating without HSRPs, commonly known as 'IND' or 'INDIA' number plates.

What are HSRPs?

The security plates are made of a rare aluminium alloy and contain a retro-reflective film with the inscription ‘India’. They also contain a chromium-based Ashok Chakra hologram, hot-stamped letters ‘IND’ in blue and a unique 10-digital laser-engraved serial number, making them tamper proof.

When fitted using a snap lock, the HSRP gets damaged if forcibly removed.

The HSRP rule mandates that, except for two-wheelers and tractors, every vehicle must have the chromium-based hologram sticker affixed to the inner side of the windshield, specifying registration details.

Controversies about HSRP installation

The actual fitment of HSRPs to older vehicles began in December 2024. But, the HSRP fitment process for older vehicles has been mired in controversy over the issue of pricing.

The opposition parties have alleged that a high fee was being charged for HSRPs, a charge denied by the Maharashtra government, citing the prices were on par with the other states.

Many newly registered vehicles without HSRPs are instead sporting fancy number plates with digits arranged to spell words, such as 'DADA', 'BHAU' and others in English or Devanagari script.

Several number plates have very small letters and digits, except for the last four numbers, to evade traffic cameras on highways and junctions.

Another common violation is improper HSRP installation. The plates should be fastened with non-removable snap locks, but many dealers are fitting them with screws or bolts. In some cases, vehicle dealers send the HSRP kit to customers after registration and ask them to get it fitted themselves.