 7th pay Commission: When will central government employees get arrears of 2 months with salaries - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

7th pay Commission: When will central government employees get arrears of 2 months with salaries

ByHT News Desk
Mar 26, 2024 01:07 PM IST

7th pay Commission: The government sanctioned a 4 per cent rise in DA for central employees which will be effective from January 2024.

Central government employees may receive their increased salaries for the month on March 30, as per a Jagran report. This comes as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) asked banks to work on March 31, despite it being a Sunday, as it is the last day of the financial year. Dearness allowance (DA) for employees and pensioners is calculated based on latest Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) which brought out by the Labour Bureau every month.

7th pay Commission: The government sanctioned a 4 percent rise in DA for central employees.(Reuters file)
7th pay Commission: The government sanctioned a 4 percent rise in DA for central employees.(Reuters file)

DA arrears: What you need to know?

Read more: Shark Tank India 3| Anupam Mittal loses his cool after this pitch: ‘Dramebaazi ka bahut shauq hai’

The government sanctioned a 4 percent rise in DA for central employees which will be effective from January 2024 owing to which the allowance has from 46 percent to 50 percent. This means that Central government employees are entitled to arrears for January and February.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

What about HRA?

Read more: Tata Investment hits 5% lower circuit; over 20,000 crore market capitalisation wiped in 10 days. What should you do?

There is also a corresponding increase in House Rent Allowance (HRA) along with DA and depending on the city's categorisation, employees will receive up to 30 percent HRA. Other special allowances for Central government employees like childcare allowance, child education allowance, hostel subsidy, travel allowance on transfer, dress allowance, gratuity ceiling, and mileage allowance could also rise but employees must claim these allowances accordingly.

When was the last hike in DA?

Read more: IndiGo share price hits 52-week high. Will it rise more? Should you buy or not?

In October 2023, DA for government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners was hiked by four per cent which resulted in DA being 46 per cent. The decision benefitted 48.67 lakh central government employees and 67.95 lakh pensioners, the government said.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / 7th pay Commission: When will central government employees get arrears of 2 months with salaries
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On