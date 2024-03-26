7th pay Commission: When will central government employees get arrears of 2 months with salaries

Central government employees may receive their increased salaries for the month on March 30, as per a Jagran report. This comes as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) asked banks to work on March 31, despite it being a Sunday, as it is the last day of the financial year. Dearness allowance (DA) for employees and pensioners is calculated based on latest Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) which brought out by the Labour Bureau every month. 7th pay Commission: The government sanctioned a 4 percent rise in DA for central employees.(Reuters file)

DA arrears: What you need to know?

The government sanctioned a 4 percent rise in DA for central employees which will be effective from January 2024 owing to which the allowance has from 46 percent to 50 percent. This means that Central government employees are entitled to arrears for January and February.

What about HRA?

There is also a corresponding increase in House Rent Allowance (HRA) along with DA and depending on the city's categorisation, employees will receive up to 30 percent HRA. Other special allowances for Central government employees like childcare allowance, child education allowance, hostel subsidy, travel allowance on transfer, dress allowance, gratuity ceiling, and mileage allowance could also rise but employees must claim these allowances accordingly.

When was the last hike in DA?

In October 2023, DA for government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners was hiked by four per cent which resulted in DA being 46 per cent. The decision benefitted 48.67 lakh central government employees and 67.95 lakh pensioners, the government said.