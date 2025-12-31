Aadhaar–PAN linking deadline ends today: What happens if you miss it and how to complete process online

Taxpayers across India have a few hours left to link their Permanent Account Number (PAN) with their Aadhaar card. The final deadline for completing the PAN–Aadhaar linking process is December 31. The Income Tax Department had earlier issued several reminders, warning that missing the deadline can lead to serious restrictions. PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline on December 31: PAN cards to turn inoperative if not linked (File photo)

For most PAN holders, a late fee of ₹1,000 must be paid before submitting the linking request. This payment has to be made online through the income tax e-filing portal. Without paying the fee, the linking request cannot be completed.

Also read| MCX silver rate crashes by ₹15,000 on last trading day of 2025

However, some individuals are exempt from this charge. People who received their PAN on or after October 1, 2024 using their Aadhaar enrolment ID do not have to pay the ₹1,000 fee. They can link their PAN and Aadhaar free of cost until December 31, as per ClearTax.

What happens if PAN and Aadhaar are not linked? If a taxpayer fails to link Aadhaar with PAN by the deadline, the PAN will become inoperative. An inoperative PAN cannot be used for many financial and tax-related activities.

Also read| Meta trouble? Instagram owner sued over ads for scams, dangers to children

Such individuals will not be able to file income tax returns, open new bank or demat accounts, or receive tax refunds. High-value transactions will also be blocked. This includes large purchases, cash deposits, and certain banking services.

Problems may also arise while applying for debit or credit cards, depositing cash in banks or post offices, or buying bank drafts or pay orders in cash. Daily cash transactions above the prescribed limits may not be allowed.

In addition, PAN and Aadhaar are required for many government services. These include applying for a passport, opening a bank account, and availing subsidies. If the two are not linked, access to these services can become difficult.

Replacing a lost or damaged PAN card may also be challenging. Aadhaar details are mandatory while applying for a new PAN, making the process harder if the cards are not linked.

How to link PAN with Aadhaar Linking PAN with Aadhaar helps verify identity and prevents the issue of multiple PAN cards. All taxpayers must ensure that the link remains active.

To complete the process, taxpayers should log in to the income tax e-filing portal using their credentials. After logging in, they need to visit the ‘My Profile’ section and select ‘Link Aadhaar’ under personal details.

The PAN and Aadhaar numbers must be entered. If a fee is applicable, users should proceed to the e-pay tax option. The payment type should be selected as ‘Other Receipts’, where the payable amount is shown automatically. After completing the payment through the bank portal, the linking request can be submitted.

What if your PAN becomes inoperative? If the deadline is missed and the PAN becomes inactive, it can still be restored. The PAN can be made operative again within 30 days after completing the required steps.

A fee of ₹1,000 will continue to apply even after the deadline. Once the Aadhaar details are submitted and the payment is made, the PAN is usually reactivated within a few days.

Taxpayers are advised to complete the linking process before the deadline to avoid inconvenience and disruption to financial activities.