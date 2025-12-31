Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    MCX silver rate crashes by ₹15,000 on last trading day of 2025

    The MCX silver rate fell 6% or roughly 15,000/kg to 2,35,952 per kg while the MCX gold rate slipped 0.4% to 1,36,124 per 10 gm.

    Updated on: Dec 31, 2025 9:41 AM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Gold and silver prices crashed on the last trading day of 2025 after a scorching rally that lasted most of the year.

    Gold and silver bars are stacked in the safe deposit boxes room of the Pro Aurum gold house in Munich, Germany. (Reuters)
    Gold and silver bars are stacked in the safe deposit boxes room of the Pro Aurum gold house in Munich, Germany. (Reuters)

    On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the silver rate fell 6%, or 15,060 per kg to 2,35,952 per kg, while the gold rate slipped 0.4% to 1,36,124 per 10 gm, at the beginning of trade today. The pullback reflects profit-booking after a run-up to record highs.

    Precious metals—gold and silver—are the standout performers among commodities this year, with silver outperforming most major equity indexes and currencies, while gold hit record highs on economic and geopolitical risks.

    Silver, in particular, gained 161% in 2025, breaking the $80 per ounce mark for the first time, while gold climbed 66%. The white metal has drawn additional support from its designation as a critical US mineral, ongoing supply chain constraints and low inventories, while sustained central bank buying has supported gold.

    “We continue to see upside in precious metals as a lot of the risks from 2025 remain going into 2026,” BNP Paribas commodities analyst Jason Ying told Reuters.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
    News/Business/MCX Silver Rate Crashes By ₹15,000 On Last Trading Day Of 2025
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes