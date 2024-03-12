 Abu Dhabi targets $100 billion AUM for AI investment firm - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Abu Dhabi targets $100 billion AUM for AI investment firm

Abu Dhabi targets $100 billion AUM for AI investment firm

Bloomberg |
Mar 12, 2024 01:08 PM IST

Abu Dhabi unveiled the company called MGX, led by sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co. and AI firm G42 as foundational partners.

Abu Dhabi is setting up a technology investment firm targeting deals in artificial intelligence and semiconductors that could surpass $100 billion in assets under management in a few years, according to people familiar with the matter.

Abu Dhabi's new investment firm focusing on AI and semiconductors could surpass $100 billion in assets under management.
Abu Dhabi's new investment firm focusing on AI and semiconductors could surpass $100 billion in assets under management.

The emirate on Monday unveiled the company called MGX, led by sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co. and AI firm G42 as foundational partners. Ahmed Yahia Al Idrissi, who’s chief executive officer of Mubadala’s direct investments platform, will serve as the new entity’s CEO, according to a statement.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Mubadala and G42’s portfolios will for now remain as they are, with MGX pursuing its own deals initially funded by new capital from Abu Dhabi’s government, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the matter is private.

The new entity will pursue the best partners across its three main verticals — AI infrastructure, semiconductors as well as AI core technologies and applications, the people said.

Read more: Adani Group's Dharavi plan begins next week: All you need to know

MGX will be chaired by United Arab Emirates National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with Mubadala CEO Khaldoon Al Mubarak acting as vice chairman. Additional board members include UAE Central Bank Vice Chairman Jassem Al Zaabi, G42 CEO Peng Xiao and Al Idrissi.

“With the launch of MGX, we are entering a new era where Abu Dhabi is not only a global technology leader, but also shaping the AI roadmap of the world,” Xiao said. Mubadala declined to comment.

G42, part of a $1.5 trillion empire controlled by Sheikh Tahnoon, has been at the forefront of the country’s AI efforts.

Its partnerships include one with OpenAI, which is teaming up with the Gulf firm as part of an expansion within the UAE and the broader region. OpenAI has held discussions with G42 to raise funding for a new chip venture, Bloomberg reported last year.

It’s now paring back its presence in China and has pledged to invest in Western markets to assuage US concerns over ties to Beijing, CEO Xiao told Bloomberg News last month. G42 will focus on deploying capital in the US and other markets where its key AI partners operate, Xiao had said at the time.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On