Search
Fri, Sept 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

Adani Power gets shareholder nod for 1:5 stock split

PTI |
Updated on: Sept 05, 2025 10:09 pm IST

The resolution has been considered as duly passed with the requisite majority, as mentioned in the postal ballot notice.

Adani Power on Friday said it has received shareholders' approval for a stock split in the ratio of 1:5 through a postal ballot notice issued on August 1, 2025.

Bengaluru: An official walks past the stall of Adani Defence and Aerospace during the inauguration of Aero India 2023, at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, Monday,(PTI)
Bengaluru: An official walks past the stall of Adani Defence and Aerospace during the inauguration of Aero India 2023, at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, Monday,(PTI)

The resolution has been considered as duly passed with the requisite majority, as mentioned in the postal ballot notice, a regulatory filing stated.

According to the notice, each equity share of 10 will be sub-divided into five fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of 2 each, ranking pari passu in all respects. The voting period began from 9 am on August 6 and ended at 5 pm on September 4.

The company explained that the board, at its meeting on August 1, 2025, approved and recommended the share split to facilitate greater participation from retail and small investors.

There will not be any change in the amount of authorised, issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the company on account of sub-division/split of the equity shares, it had stated.

Adani Power said it has fixed September 22 as the record date for the sub-division of equity shares.

The notice showed that post-stock split, the number of equity shares will increase from 2,480 crore to 12,400 crore.

Adani Power was incorporated in 1996 and listed on the bourses in 2009. It has grown significantly in terms of its business and performance over the years, resulting in a significant improvement in the market price of the company's securities.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and RBI Monetary Policy on Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and RBI Monetary Policy on Hindustan Times.
News / Business / Adani Power gets shareholder nod for 1:5 stock split
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On