Adani Power Ltd has released its first quarter results for the financial year 2024-25 on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Adani Power saw its net profit fall 55.33% (Reuters)

How much was Adani Power's net profit and revenue?

Adani Power saw its net profit fall 55.33% or by ₹4,846.63 crore to ₹3,912.79 crore in Q1 2024-25, compared to ₹8,759.42 crore in Q1 2023-24.

The company's revenue on the other hand, rose by 35.89% or by ₹3,950.09 crore to ₹14,955.63 crore, from ₹11,005.54 crore during the same quarter of the previous year.