Adobe Firefly Boards goes global, with Runway Aleph and Moonvalley Marey aboard

The global availability of Adobe’s Firefly Boards with new video model options, as well as reconfigured subscription options, may just prove to be a pivotal moment for creators who rely on Adobe’s apps to explore, iterate, and collaborate on whatever it is they’re working on. Headline changes include the Firefly Boards itself, a product that does exactly that, allow users to explore, iterate, and collaborate, as well as the addition of Runway Aleph and Moonvalley Marey generative video models and new subscription options for individuals, teams as well as students and educators, priced ₹797.68 per month onwards. Alongside Firefly models are those from Black Forest Labs, Google, Luma AI, Moonvalley, Pika, and Runway. (Official image)

“Firefly Boards was built on the insight that creative work is highly iterative and collaborative. Instead of juggling disparate tools, sourcing assets by hand, and struggling with long feedback loops, with Boards you can bring everything into one unified space where inspiration, generation, and alignment flow seamlessly. The result is a dynamic, tactile environment where ideas take shape effortlessly,” says Deepa Subramaniam, Vice President, Product Marketing for Creative Professionals at Adobe.

Crucial to why Adobe Firefly Boards would work for creators, particularly the ones collaborating on ideation, is the variety of models that Adobe makes available for subscribers. Alongside their own and very capable Firefly models, there are also models from Black Forest Labs, Google, Luma AI, Moonvalley, Pika, and Runway to choose from. Two of the newest additions, Runway Aleph and Moonvalley Marey, are industry leading video generative models — and now sit alongside the likes of Luma AI’s Ray3 and Ray2, Google’s Gemini 2.5 Flash Image (Nano Banana) and Veo 3, Pika 2.2, Flux.1 Kontext, and Runway Gen-4 — all these available in a drop-down menu for easy selection.

“Our vision is to make Adobe Firefly the place where creators of all kinds can access the very best models in one place — including in Firefly Boards — and use them seamlessly with the Adobe tools they rely on. With today’s launch, Runway Aleph and Moonvalley Marey generative video models are now available in Boards,” Subramaniam says. She visualises a scenario where a filmmaker could use Runway Aleph to quickly generate storyboards using a reference video to guide composition, then refine those frames using conversational edits while alongside, a design team working on a brand campaign could use Moonvalley Marey to generate dynamic motion clips using reference images combined with brand assets in Boards to create a polished visual narrative.

Adobe is adding a bunch of presets to work with. “Try Product and Character to visualise a product with a model, Virtual Try On for fashion ideas and Electric Party to transform portraits, all in a single click. Powered by Adobe Firefly and partner models from Black Forest Labs, Google, OpenAI, and more, Presets are a rich launchpad for exploration,” explains Subramaniam.

There is also Generative Text Edit (still in beta) that can be used to swap or update text directly in visuals, and matching context, without having to leave Boards. This should be useful in rapid iteration and on-the-fly adjustments that don’t interrupt the flow. If there is a need to tweak an existing image or visual, the Describe Image tool can be used to get Boards to analyse an image.

Firefly Boards are available on the web, as well as the Firefly app for iOS and Android devices. Creators have the choice of either subscribing to the specific Firefly plans, or the broader Creative Cloud which also unlocks access to other Adobe apps.