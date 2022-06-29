Home / Business / After son Akash, Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha to be retail unit chair: Report
business

After son Akash, Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha to be retail unit chair: Report

Isha Ambani is set to be named chairman of the Reliance conglomerate’s retail unit in another sign that her father, Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, is pushing ahead with a plan for succession in one of Asia’s richest families.
Reliance Industries’s chairman Mukesh Ambani's son and daughter Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani&nbsp;(ANI Photo)
Reliance Industries’s chairman Mukesh Ambani's son and daughter Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani (ANI Photo)
Updated on Jun 29, 2022 11:29 AM IST
Copy Link
Bloomberg |

Isha Ambani is set to be named chairman of the Reliance conglomerate’s retail unit in another sign that her father, Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, is pushing ahead with a plan for succession in one of Asia’s richest families.

An announcement of Isha Ambani’s elevation could come as early as Wednesday, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified ahead of a formal statement. She is currently director of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd.

A representative for the group declined to comment.

Also read: Mukesh Ambani's Reliance eyeing cosmetics giant Revlon, shares jump

Isha Ambani’s promotion follows that of her twin brother, Akash Ambani, who was appointed on Tuesday as chairman of the telecom unit, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. Isha and Akash have both been part of teams that negotiated Meta Platforms Inc.’s investment in the group.

Isha, 30, is an alumnus of Yale University. The twins have a younger brother, Anant, 27.

Also read: $1 bn divides Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani in race for 'India's richest': Report

Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio are subsidiaries of the family’s oil-to-telecom conglomerate, of which the $217 billion Reliance Industries Ltd. is the flagship firm. Mukesh Ambani is chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mukesh ambani akash ambani isha ambani reliance + 2 more
mukesh ambani akash ambani isha ambani reliance + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out