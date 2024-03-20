Agency banks dealing with govt transactions to remain open on March 31: RBI

Agency banks to keep government business branches open on March 31, announced Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday. A security official walks past an emblem of the Reserve Bank of India at the RBI headquarters, in Mumbai (PTI FILE)

"Agency Banks are advised to keep all their branches dealing with government business open on March 31," RBI said in a statement.

Why did RBI advise banks to remain open on Sunday?

Banks remain closed on all Sundays and 2nd and 4th Saturdays of every month. However, RBI said, the government of India has requested that all branches of banks handling government receipts and payments remain open for transactions on March 31 (Sunday) to ensure all fiscal year 2023-24 transactions are duly recorded, according to the statement.

What are Agency banks?

The Reserve Bank of India conducts the general banking business of the Central and State Governments through its own offices and those of the agency banks.

List of Agency banks

Scheduled Public Sector Banks (post-amalgamation):

1. Bank of Baroda

2. Bank of India

3. Bank of Maharashtra

4. Canara Bank

5. Central Bank of India

6. Indian Bank

7. Indian Overseas Bank

8. Punjab and Sind Bank

9. Punjab National Bank

10. State Bank of India

11. UCO Bank

12. Union Bank of India

Scheduled Private Sector Banks:

13. Axis Bank Ltd.

14. City Union Bank Ltd.

15. DCB Bank Ltd.

16. Federal Bank Ltd.

17. HDFC Bank Ltd.

18. ICICI Bank Ltd.

19. IDBI Bank Ltd.

20. IDFC FIRST Bank Ltd.

21. IndusInd Bank Ltd.

22. Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd. (Approved for limited agency business)

23. Karnataka Bank Ltd.

24. Karur Vysya Bank Ltd.

25. Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

26. RBL Bank Ltd.

27. South Indian Bank Ltd.

28. Yes Bank Ltd.

29. Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd.

30. Bandhan Bank Ltd.

31. CSB Bank Ltd.

32. Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd.

Foreign Banks:

33. DBS Bank India Limited (Scheduled foreign bank issued license by RBI for carrying on banking business in India through Wholly Owned Subsidiary mode).