Artificial intelligence, Big Data among top 10 fastest growing jobs by 2030: Report

In the next five years, artificial intelligence (AI), big data and security management specialists will be the fastest-growing jobs, showed the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Future of Jobs Report 2025. The 'Future of Jobs 2025' report has been released days before the WEF annual meeting in Davos from January 20 to 25. (Bloomberg)

The report, released days before the WEF annual meeting in Davos from January 20 to 25, said that the job disruption will equate to 22 per cent of jobs by 2030.

The study also showed that by 2030, 170 million new jobs will also be created.

"Technological change, geoeconomics fragmentation, economic uncertainty, demographic shifts and the green transition, individually and in combination, are among the major drivers expected to shape and transform the global labour market by 2030," the report said.

The information presented by the Future of Jobs Report 2025 is a result of data gathered from more than 1,000 leading global companies, collectively representing over 14 million workers across 22 industry sectors and 55 economies from across the world.

It said that 60 per cent of employers expect that the growing digital access will have the most transformative trend on businesses.

AI and machine learning, software and application developers, and FinTech engineers figured among the fastest growing jobs in percentage terms, the report said.

Meanwhile, frontline job roles are predicted to witness the largest growth in absolute terms of volume. These include farmworkers, delivery drivers, construction workers, salesperson, food processing workers, care economy jobs like nursing professionals, social work, etc.

Top 10 Fastest Growing Jobs By 2030

As per the WEF's Future of Jobs report 2025, here are the top 10 fastest growing jobs by 2030:

Big data specialists FinTech engineers Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning specialists Software and applications developers Security management specialists Data warehousing specialists Autonomous and electric vehicle specialists UI and UX designers Light truck or delivery services drivers Internet of things specialists

Notably, artificial intelligence is transforming industries across the globe, with half of the employees planning to use it to tap into new opportunities. Of these, 41 per cent are planning to reduce their workforce due to automation and 77 per cent to upskill their workers.

Reflecting the fastest growing jobs, AI, big data, cybersecurity, creative thinking, multilingualism and other vast range of skills are among the skills that will be on the rise in the next few years, between 2025 and 2030.

According to the Future of Jobs report, AI and big data showed a net increase of 87 per cent, the highest rise in any skill, closely followed by networks and cybersecurity at 70 per cent.

Ensuring that tech-related skills are not the only rising skills, creative thinking made its way to the report with a net increase of 66 per cent, the same percentage as the skill of "resilience, flexibility and agility".

The skills with the lowest increase were 'dependability and attention to detail' at 12 per cent, 'reading, writing and mathematics' at -4 per cent, and 'manual dexterity, endurance and precision' at -24 per cent.

Insights on India

In India particularly, increased digital access, geopolitical tensions and climate-mitigation efforts are the primary trends that are expected to shape the future of jobs by 2030.

The report noted that companies in India are making heavy investments in AI, robotics and autonomous systems, along with energy technologies.

"Employers in India are also planning to outpace global adoption in certain technologies, with 35 per cent expecting semiconductors and computing technologies and 21 per cent expecting quantum and encryption to transform their operations," the report from WEF stated.

Big data specialists, AI and machine learning specialists, and security management specialists have been listed among India's projected fastest growing job roles.

Notably, the list of fastest declining jobs was topped by postal service clerks, bank tellers and related clerks, data entry clerks, cashiers and ticket clerks. Other such jobs included printing and trades workers, accounting, bookkeeping and payroll clerks, material-recording and stock-keeping clerks, transportation attendants and conductors, legal secretaries and telemarketers.