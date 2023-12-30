close_game
AIK Pipes and Polymers share allotment finalised, listing on BSE on this date

AIK Pipes and Polymers share allotment finalised, listing on BSE on this date

HT News Desk
Dec 30, 2023 05:06 PM IST

Jaipur-based AIK Pipes and Polymers opened its IPO for subscription from December 26 to 28 with a price band of ₹89 per share.

The share allotment of AIK Pipes and Polymers has been finalised. The investors who had applied for the company's initial public offering (IPO) can check their allotment status either on the Bombay Stock Exchange website or on the registrar Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd portal.

IPO stands for Initial Public Offering and it is when the promoters of the company in question for the first time want to raise additional funds by offering shares of the company.
How to check AIK Pipes and Polymers IPO allotment status

To check the status of AIK Pipes and Polymers IPO allotment status on the BSE website, follow these steps:

STEP 1: Log in to the BSE website and go directly to the allotment status page.

STEP 2: Now select ‘Equity’ and choose ‘AIK Pipes and Polymers Limited’ in the company name menu.

STEP 3: Enter your application number or PAN in the given box. Click on the box ‘I am not a robot’ and click on ‘Search’ button.

To check your AIK Pipes and Polymers IPO allotment status on registrar Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd's portal, check these steps:

STEP 1: Login at direct Skyline link. Now select 'AIK Pipes And Polymers Limited' in company name section.

STEP 2: Enter ‘DPID’ or Client ID or ‘Application Number' or PAN.

STEP 3: Click on the ‘Search’ button. The IPO allotment status will appear on your screen.

AIK Pipes and Polymers IPO GMP

The shares of AIK Pipes and Polymers are trading at a premium of 9 in the grey market. It is expected that the shares will be listed at 98 on the stock exchanges on January 2, 2024.

Jaipur-based AIK Pipes and Polymers opened its IPO for subscription from December 26 to 28 with a price band of 89 per share. The IPO is a fresh issue of 16.88 lakh equity shares and the company aims to raise about 15.02 crore from the IPO, the company had said in a statement.

