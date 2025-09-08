Air India has a new offer for direct flights from India to anywhere in Europe

Air India has announced a new promotional offer for flights from India to any destination in Europe, on a “flat fare”. Air India operates non-stop flights to 10 points in Europe.(Reuters)

The limited-time offer applies to flights from any point in Air India’s domestic network to any of the airline’s European gateways. Meaning, a traveller would pay the same flat fare for a round trip from Varanasi to Milan via New Delhi, as they would for a round-trip from Delhi to Milan.

The prices for such Air India flights to Europe are as follows:

Economy Class: ₹ 47,000

47,000 Premium Economy: ₹ 70,000

70,000 Business Class: ₹ 1,40,000

A flight ticket prices for a roundtrip to London from India are:

Economy Class: ₹ 49,999

49,999 Premium Economy: ₹ 89,999

89,999 Business Class: ₹ 1,69,999

Every ticket under this scheme comes with one complimentary date change. Separately, ‘Maharaja Club’ members can enjoy zero convenience fee when they book their tickets from the Air India website or mobile app. Travellers, including Maharaja Club members, can save up to ₹3,000 per passenger by using the promo code FLYAI.

The ‘One India, One Fare’ went live on Air India’s website and mobile app on 7 September, and is available on all other flight booking platforms until 11 September. The tickets are on a “first come first serve” basis for travel until 31 March 2026.

Air India’s flights to Europe

Air India operates non-stop flights to 10 points in Europe, including London (Heathrow), London (Gatwick), Paris (Charles de Gaulle), Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Milan, Copenhagen, Vienna, and Zurich.