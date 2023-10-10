News / Business / Air India waives charges for rescheduling or cancelling Tel Aviv flights amid conflict

Air India waives charges for rescheduling or cancelling Tel Aviv flights amid conflict

PTI |
Oct 10, 2023 07:46 PM IST

The airline has cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv till October 14 amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Air India on Tuesday announced a one-time waiver of charges for rescheduling or cancellation of confirmed tickets on flights to and from Tel Aviv for a certain period.

Normally, the full-service carrier operates five weekly flights to Tel Aviv from the national capital. (REUTERS)
Normally, the full-service carrier operates five weekly flights to Tel Aviv from the national capital. (REUTERS)

In a post on social media platform X on Tuesday, the carrier said it is offering a one-time waiver on charges for rescheduling or cancellation of confirmed tickets on flights to and from Tel Aviv.

"The offer is valid on tickets issued before 9th October for travel until 31st October 2023," it said.

Normally, the full-service carrier operates five weekly flights to Tel Aviv from the national capital. The service is on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

Tuesday, October 10, 2023
