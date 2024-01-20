close_game
Airtel arm Bharti Hexacom files papers for IPO

Jan 20, 2024

Bharti Hexacom, an arm of Bharti Airtel, has filed a draft red herring prospectus with SEBI for an IPO.

In a letter to the National Stock Exchange, the company said that its board of directors in a meeting held on Friday approved IPO of equity shares of face value of 5 each, comprising an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 10 crore equity shares.

“The IPO shall not have any fresh issuance of equity shares and will be undertaken subject to requisite approvals and market conditions. Being an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the IPO,” the letter stated.

IPO stands for Initial Public Offering and it is when the promoters of the company in question for the first time want to raise additional funds by offering shares of the company.
