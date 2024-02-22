 Airtel in-flight roaming packs starting from ₹195: Check details - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Airtel in-flight roaming packs starting from 195: Check details

Airtel in-flight roaming packs starting from 195: Check details

ByHT News Desk
Feb 22, 2024 12:36 PM IST

Airtel in-flight roaming: Airtel said, “In order to lend support to customers during their travel, Airtel has a 24X7-contact centre." Details here

Bharti Airtel introduced in-flight roaming plans for customers which will allow them to stay connected while on a flight. The tariffs start as low as 195, Airtel said, adding, “Customers can now enjoy high-speed internet browsing, talk to their loved ones and enjoy a host of other activities while thousands of feet above-ground. Customers subscribed to roaming packs priced at 2,997 for prepaid and 3,999 for postpaid and above will automatically enjoy the in-flight roaming benefit at no additional cost.”

Airtel in-flight roaming: Check all details below.
Airtel in-flight roaming: Check all details below.

Airtel has also introduced in-flight packs which include voice, data and SMS services. For 195, both postpaid and prepaid customers can get 250 MB data, 100 minutes outgoing calls, 100 outgoing SMSes with a validity of 24 hours. For 295, customers will get 500 MB data, 100 minutes outgoing calls, 100 outgoing SMSes with 24-hour validity. Users will have to pay 595 for 1 GB data, 100 minutes outgoing calls, 100 outgoing SMSes with 24-hour validity.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read more: Will KYC be digitalised? India's big plan to standardise banking checks

Amit Tripathi, Director Customer Experience and Marketing at Bharti Airtel, said, “Airtel has been at the forefront of providing seamless mobile connectivity to customers across the country. Today, we are thrilled to bring the same service on-board a flight through our in-flight roaming packs that will allow customers to enjoy high speed internet and seamless voice calling that will help them stay connected with their loved ones while on a flight.”

Airtel said, “In order to lend support to customers during their travel, Airtel has a 24X7-contact centre. In addition, the company has a dedicated WhatsApp number ̶ 99100-99100 ̶ where customers can call and get support from a network specialist squad for real-time resolution. Customers also have a self-serve option of managing data usage, buying additional minutes, getting real time billing details by simply logging on to the Airtel Thanks App.”

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On