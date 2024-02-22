Airtel in-flight roaming packs starting from 195: Check details

Bharti Airtel introduced in-flight roaming plans for customers which will allow them to stay connected while on a flight. The tariffs start as low as ₹195, Airtel said, adding, “Customers can now enjoy high-speed internet browsing, talk to their loved ones and enjoy a host of other activities while thousands of feet above-ground. Customers subscribed to roaming packs priced at ₹2,997 for prepaid and ₹3,999 for postpaid and above will automatically enjoy the in-flight roaming benefit at no additional cost.” Airtel in-flight roaming: Check all details below.

Airtel has also introduced in-flight packs which include voice, data and SMS services. For ₹195, both postpaid and prepaid customers can get 250 MB data, 100 minutes outgoing calls, 100 outgoing SMSes with a validity of 24 hours. For ₹295, customers will get 500 MB data, 100 minutes outgoing calls, 100 outgoing SMSes with 24-hour validity. Users will have to pay ₹595 for 1 GB data, 100 minutes outgoing calls, 100 outgoing SMSes with 24-hour validity.

Amit Tripathi, Director Customer Experience and Marketing at Bharti Airtel, said, “Airtel has been at the forefront of providing seamless mobile connectivity to customers across the country. Today, we are thrilled to bring the same service on-board a flight through our in-flight roaming packs that will allow customers to enjoy high speed internet and seamless voice calling that will help them stay connected with their loved ones while on a flight.”

Airtel said, “In order to lend support to customers during their travel, Airtel has a 24X7-contact centre. In addition, the company has a dedicated WhatsApp number ̶ 99100-99100 ̶ where customers can call and get support from a network specialist squad for real-time resolution. Customers also have a self-serve option of managing data usage, buying additional minutes, getting real time billing details by simply logging on to the Airtel Thanks App.”