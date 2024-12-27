DGCA orders suspension of Akasa Air's senior executives over pilot training lapses

Aviation safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday ordered the suspension of Akasa Air's two senior executives for six months due to alleged lapses in pilot training. Akasa Air in a statement said, 'We will continue to work with the DGCA and comply accordingly.'(Representational Image)

The suspension was issued against Akasa Air's director of operations and director of training, PTI reported. Their suspension follows concerns over non-compliance with civil aviation safety standards.

The two senior executives of the airline have "failed" to ensure "compliance" with the civil aviation requirements, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in its two separate orders of December 27.

The suspension comes after the DGCA found the responses to show-cause notices issued to the executives in October 2024 to be "unsatisfactory."

The aviation regulator also stated that the order came after a regulatory audit conducted by them earlier in October.

"It has been found in a regulatory audit conducted by DGCA on Oct 7, 2024, at M/s SNV Aviation Private Limited (Akasa Air), Mumbai, that RNP training (Approaches) is being conducted on simulators which have not been qualified for the same... which violates Para 7 of CAR Section 7, Series D, Part VI," the DGCA stated.

Akasa Air's response

Akasa Air in a statement said, "Akasa Air receives an order from the DGCA dated December 27, 2024. We will continue to work with the DGCA and comply accordingly.

"Safety is of utmost importance, and we continuously strive to pursue the highest standards of safety."

Stating that the director of operations and the director of training at Akasa Air "failed to ensure the compliances of Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR)," the DGCA said that the two officials "failed to train personnel adequately ... also repeated lapses/violations has been found pertaining to training".

The DGCA in its order also said that the two senior executives have " failed to discharge duties to meet applicable legal requirements and to maintain safe operations" as per certain provisions of a particular CAR.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation, in its orders, also advised the airline to nominate "suitable" candidates for the two positions.