Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

All about the Kisan Credit Card scheme announced in Budget 2025

ByAbhyjith K. Ashokan
Feb 01, 2025 11:41 AM IST

The Kisan Credit Card (KCC) Scheme was introduced to provide adequate and timely credit to farmers for their agricultural operations.

The Kisan Credit Card (KCC) Scheme was introduced to provide adequate and timely credit to farmers for their agricultural operations.

A farmer carrying vegetables during a foggy day in Kolkata, India(Photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)
A farmer carrying vegetables during a foggy day in Kolkata, India(Photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)

It comes with an interest subvention of 2% and Prompt Repayment Incentive of 3% to the farmers, thus making credit available to them at a very subsidized rate of 4% per annum.

The scheme was introduced initially in 2004 and saw a revise in 2012 to simplify the scheme and the issuing of Electronic Kisan Credit Cards.

Eligibility for the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) Scheme

Farmers who are either individual or joint borrowers and who are owner cultivators, tenant farmers, oral lessees, and share croppers are all eligible.

Apart from this, Self Help Groups (SHGs) or Joint Liability Groups (JLGs) of farmers including tenant farmers, share croppers etc are also eligible for the scheme.

Types of Kisan Credit Card (KCC) Scheme Cards

The KCC cards are to help farmers transact seamlessly with input dealers and also to have sales proceeds credited to their accounts when they sell their output at mandies, procurement centres, etc.

The card is a magnetic stripe card with a Personal Identification Number (PIN) and an International Standards Organization International Identification Number (ISO IIN) to enable access to all banks ATMs and micro ATMs.

Cards are from Europay, MasterCard or VISA.

For cases where the Banks utilize the centralized biometric authentication infrastructure of the UIDAI (Aadhaar authentication), a debit card with a magnetic stripe and PIN with ISO IIN with biometric authentication of UIDAI is provided.

Debit Cards with magnetic stripes and only biometric authentication are also provided depending on the customer base of the bank.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On