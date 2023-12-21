close_game
News / Business / Amazon reduces Prime Lite membership price by 200: What are new benefits?

ByHT News Desk
Dec 21, 2023 10:43 PM IST

Originally priced at ₹999, the Prime Lite membership offers slightly fewer benefits compared to the regular Prime membership.

Amazon users have reason to celebrate before the New Year, as the e-commerce giant has slashed the price of its Prime Lite membership. The membership cost has been reduced by 200, now listed at 799 on Amazon's Prime support page, down from its previous rate of 999.

Amazon Prime membership latest plans.(AFP)

Originally priced at 999, the Prime Lite membership offers slightly fewer benefits compared to the regular Prime membership. Amazon has not only lowered the cost to 799 but also made adjustments to the benefits included.

Which features are reduced with price cut?

The revised plan now provides one-day delivery, two-day delivery, scheduled delivery, and same-day delivery, expanding its services beyond the previous two-day delivery. Notably, Prime Music is still absent, and Prime Video is limited to HD quality.

Additionally, the subscription now supports only one device, as opposed to the previous allowance of two.

What are benefits of Amazon Prime Lite membership?

Prime Lite Membership offers a range of benefits for all Prime Eligible items, including:

Free Delivery to eligible addresses:

• One-Day, Two-Day, Scheduled, and Same-Day Delivery.

• No-Rush Shipping with 25 cashback to eligible addresses.

Discounted delivery charges to eligible addresses:

• Morning Delivery at 175 per item.

• No minimum order value required for FREE Standard Delivery.

Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card:

• Eligible Prime members earn 5% cashback on Amazon.in purchases.

• Digital and Gift Card purchases earn 2% back, plus rewards elsewhere.

Amazon Prime Video:

• Unlimited HD streaming of movies, Amazon originals, Live sports, and TV shows on one device.

Prime Early Access & Exclusive Deals:

• Early access to Lightning Deals.

• Exclusive Lightning Deals and Deals of the Day.

Prime Advantage:

• No Cost EMI for smartphone purchases.

• 6 months Free Screen Replacement by Acko for screen damage.

Amazon Prime membership | All plans

The Prime membership prices are detailed below:

• Monthly Prime (1 month): 299

• Quarterly Prime (3 months): 599

• Annual Prime (12 months): 1499

• Annual Prime Lite (12 months): 799

