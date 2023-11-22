Amazon will now use river Ganga to transport your packages

Amazon Seller Services and the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) on Wednesday inked an agreement to boost cargo movement along the Ganga. A pilot programme is set to launch on the Patna-Kolkata water route. Amazon India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Inland Waterways Authority of India.(Amazon)

Under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Amazon India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IWAI to facilitate containerised cargo movement and establish a network for cargo shipment on inland waterways.

Through this deal, Amazon India is expanding its supply chain to include navigable inland waterways spanning 14,500 km, comprising rivers, canals, backwaters, and creeks.

Amazon already has dedicated air cargo network in India with launch of Amazon Air in January.

“This MoU with Amazon India marks a significant step towards harnessing the potential of India’s inland water transport. Our focus is on increasing cargo movement through river systems, which is a more sustainable and economical mode of transport,” said Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Why water transport is termed a sustainable transportation alternative?

According to a World Bank Report, water transport is recognised as one of the most environmentally friendly mode of transportation, consuming significantly less fuel compared to rail and road – 18.5 per cent and 91.6 per cent less, respectively.

To bolster water transport in India, centre has initiated Sagarmala which has 113 projects valued at ₹7,030 crore, focusing on RoRo/RoPax and Inland Water Transport. Among these, 15 projects totaling ₹1,100 crore have been successfully completed, while 32 projects amounting to ₹3,900 crore are currently in progress.

The ministry has outlined ambitious goals, aiming to increase inland water transport volumes by more than 200 MMT (million metric tons) by 2030. Furthermore, they aspire to achieve a substantial target of surpassing 500 MMT by 2047, as stated in the official release.

(Inputs from PTI)

