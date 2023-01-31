Amid Hidenburg row, Gautam Adani attends event in Israel; PM Netanyahu says more investment on way

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used an appearance by billionaire Gautam Adani at a ceremony on Tuesday to highlight Israel’s plans to expand the reach of its ports.

Also Read| Adani stock rout: India slides to 6th among world's top markets

Adani was attending an event at Haifa port, which one of his companies bought in a joint venture.

For a Change, Israeli Investors Are Unsettled by Political Chaos

“It is a joyous day for India, Israel and the Haifa port,” Netanyahu said. Adani “plans to increase investment in Israel in a big way,” he added.

For Netanyahu, the event is a welcome public relations windfall at a time when he is fighting against growing contentions that Israel, under his new government, is losing appeal to investors.