Sensex tanks over 2,700 pts in line with global impact as Russia invades Ukraine

On the Sensex chart, all 30 shares suffered heavy losses, with IndusInd Bank, M&M and Bajaj Finance shedding as much as 8 per cent.
Globally, stocks plunged and oil prices surged by more than USD 5 per barrel amid intensifying Ukraine crisis, which experts believe may roil the global economy.(REUTERS)
Updated on Feb 24, 2022 04:32 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

Equity benchmark Sensex crashed over 2,700 points on Thursday following a severe sell-off in global markets after Russia launched a military offensive against Ukraine.

The 30-share BSE gauge plunged about 2,850 points during the session before closing at 54,529.91, registering a massive fall of 2,702.15 points or 4.72 per cent.

Likewise, the NSE barometer Nifty nosedived 815.30 points or 4.78 per cent to end at 16,247.95.

This was also the seventh straight session of decline for both the indices.

Russian troops launched wide-ranging military attacks on Ukraine on Thursday after Moscow cast aside international sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to "consequences you have never seen".

Globally, stocks plunged and oil prices surged by more than USD 5 per barrel amid intensifying Ukraine crisis, which experts believe may roil the global economy.

Market benchmarks in Europe and Asia fell by as much as 4 per cent.

Brent crude oil jumped above USD 100 per barrel for the first time since 2014 on unease about possible disruption of supplies from Russia.

"Ukraine is under attack from Russian forces. The threat of severe sanctions on Moscow is now at its highest level, sending equity markets tumbling globally. Sentiment is driving market direction, which will lead to a large sell-off…," said Leonardo Pellandini, Equity Strategy, Julius Baer.

Continuing their selling spree, foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth 3,417.16 crore in the Indian capital markets on Wednesday, exchange data showed.

Thursday, February 24, 2022
