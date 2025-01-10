Menu Explore
Apple denies claims of Siri violating user privacy after $95 million class action suit settlement

Reuters |
Jan 10, 2025 01:20 AM IST

Apple paid $95 million to settle a class action lawsuit in which plaintiffs alleged it recorded their private conversations after they activated Siri

Apple clarified on Wednesday that it has never sold the data collected by its Siri voice assistant or used it to create marketing profiles, just days after settling a case in which it faced such accusations.

Apple denied claims of Siri violating user privacy after they settled a lawsuit last week worth $95 million(REUTERS)

The iPhone maker last week paid $95 million to settle a class action lawsuit in which plaintiffs alleged it routinely recorded their private conversations after they activated Siri unintentionally, and disclosed these conversations to third parties such as advertisers.

Also Read: Apple CEO Tim Cook to donate $1 million to Donald Trump's inauguration fund: Report

Voice assistants typically react when people use "hot words" such as "Hey, Siri."

The company denied those claims and did not admit to them in its settlement last week, in which tens of millions of Apple customers may receive up to $20 per Siri-enabled device, such as iPhones and Apple Watches.

Also Read: Push to protect children online faces basic challenges: Experts

"Apple has never used Siri data to build marketing profiles, never made it available for advertising, and never sold it to anyone for any purpose," Apple said on Wednesday.

Apple issued the statement after social media users and commentators interpreted the settlement as confirmation that the allegations were true.

Also Read: 16 months on, Centre issues draft Digital Personal Data Protection Rules

In its statement, the Cupertino, California-based company said that certain features require real-time input from Apple servers and it is only in such cases that Siri uses as little data as possible to deliver an accurate result.

"Apple does not retain audio recordings of Siri interactions unless users explicitly opt in to help improve Siri, and even then, the recordings are used solely for that purpose," Apple said, adding that it will continue developing technologies to make Siri even more private.

A similar lawsuit on behalf of users of Google's Voice Assistant is pending in the San Jose, California federal court. The plaintiffs are represented by the same law firms as in the Apple case.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
