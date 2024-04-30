Apple iPhone 13 price tumbles 18% on Amazon; buy it now for 49299

With the launch date of the Apple iPhone 16 getting nearer, the older models in the company’s portfolio are getting major discounts. The idea is to clear out all the shelf spaces well before the new phones arrive. Also, the discounts keep the iPhones constantly in the news. Notably, iPhones receive very few discounts and when that does happen, it automatically generates a lot of excitement in the fans. Importantly, iPhones are premium smartphones and widely considered as some of the best in the world. That also means they are very expensive and therefore, any discount offered is quickly grabbed. And now, ecommerce major Amazon has announced a huge iPhone 13 price cut and the best part is that this is happening despite there being no festive sales around. Know how much you can save and also check all the rest of the offers and deals to make sure you get the biggest reduction in the rate that is possible. Amazon is offering a huge iPhone 13 price cut. The initial discount is a massive 18%.(Apple)

First of all, iPhone 13 has received a whopping 18% discount on its maximum retail price on Amazon. Do note that this is a massive price cut and even festive season sales will find it hard to match such discounts. So, if you want to upgrade to an iPhone, or just want to try out the Apple ecosystem, and don’t want to pay a huge sum of money, you should check the entire deal out.

Before that, just have a look at what the iPhone 13 has to offer in brief. The phone is powered by the A15 Bionic SoC and it will ensure that it will carry out all your demanding tasks with ease, even gaming ones without throwing any kind of tantrums. It also packs a dual camera system and design wise, it is similar to the iPhone 14.

The iPhone 13 price cut has been announced on the 128GB storage variant, which is originally priced at ₹69900 on Amazon. But with an 18% discount, the smartphone can be purchased for just ₹49299.

Wait! There is more in terms of other deals. The exchange deal provides a massive ₹27600 off if your smartphone is in working condition, is not too old and is of a good brand. The exact exchange value will be determined by that only. You should also check whether the deal is available in your area by inserting the PIN code on Amazon website.

In case you do not want to pay a lumpsum amount, you can also avail the no-cost EMI scheme that is being offered on the iPhone 13.