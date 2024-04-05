 Apple iPhone 15 Plus price drop: Get 10 pct discount and over Rs. 22,500 off in exchange now - Hindustan Times
Apple iPhone 15 Plus price drop: Get 10 pct discount and over Rs. 22,500 off in exchange now

ByHT News Desk
Apr 05, 2024 09:57 AM IST

A huge Apple iPhone 15 Plus price drop is available now on Amazon and apart from that you can even go for a Rs. 22,500 exchange offer to cut the price further.

Apple iPhone 15 Plus is part of the latest Apple iPhone series and it boasts huge dimensions, being as big as the iPhone 15 Pro Ultra. It has some of the most exciting specs and in terms of performance, battery, camera and more, it is one of the best phones available currently. However iPhone 15 Plus price is quite high and many people would like to buy it at a discount. Well, that moment is here and iPhone 15 Plus price drop has just been announced on Amazon. And the best part is that the discount is in double digits.

The initial iPhone 15 Plus price drop is a massive 10% and slashes the price down to Rs. 80,990. You can reduce the price even further vis bank and exchange offers on Amazon.(Getty Images via AFP)
The initial iPhone 15 Plus price drop is a massive 10% and slashes the price down to Rs. 80,990. You can reduce the price even further vis bank and exchange offers on Amazon.(Getty Images via AFP)

First of all, there is a straight discount of 10 percent on the iPhone 15 Plus price, which ensures that the M.R.P. drops immediately to just Rs. 80,990 from Rs. 89,900. This is one of the highest discounts generally available on iPhones especially during the non-festive sales periods. Usually, the Amazon discounts add up to 6-7 percent.

Which iPhone model does this discount apply on? The Apple iPhone 15 Plus 128 GB model in Pink color. In case you want to make a downpayment and go for the EMI option, then you can do that too. Notably, it is a no-cost EMI option that starts at Rs. 3927. There are other bank offers available too. You can get as much as Rs. 6000 discount by paying through select credit cards.

What Apple iPhone 15 Plus packs

The smartphone offers what Apple refers to as the Dynamic Island as a highlight. As the name suggests, it can keep informing you constantly about Live Activities including flight status, track your next ride or even who is calling while you are busy completing other tasks.

The iPhone also offers a Ceramic Shield on the front that is tougher than any smartphone glass. It packs a massive 6.7" Super Retina XDR display that is easily visible even in sunlight

The iPhone 15 Plus packs a 48MP main camera that offers a 2X telephoto feature for great closeups and snaps images in super-high resolution.

And then there is the standout A16 Bionic chip, which is one of the fastest ones around and offers advanced features like computational photography, fluid Dynamic Island transitions, and Voice Isolation for phone calls.

While the specs and features are absolutely top-class in this premium iPhone, what you really need to consider is whether the discount and other bank benefits suit your pocket.

