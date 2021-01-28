IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Apple logs record quarterly smartphone shipments, Huawei in freefall
FILE PHOTO: A man stands in front of a wall of iPhones cases in the new Apple flagship store on its opening day in Sanlitun in Beijing, China, July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A man stands in front of a wall of iPhones cases in the new Apple flagship store on its opening day in Sanlitun in Beijing, China, July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Apple logs record quarterly smartphone shipments, Huawei in freefall

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, unsurprisingly, suffered the most pain, with shipments tumbling a record 42.4% to 32.3 million.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:01 PM IST

Apple Inc's smartphone shipments jumped 22% to record levels in the fourth quarter, making it the world's biggest seller, while those for Huawei plunged as U.S. sanctions took effect.

An expanded number of models and a new look for the iPhone 12 lineup, Apple's first 5G-enabled devices, tapped pent up demand for upgrades, especially in China.

Shipments hit 90.1 million phones, a record for any quarter, giving it global market share of 23.4%, data from research firm IDC showed.

"In China, Apple seized the perfect opportunity to capture Huawei's market share in the high end, when the latter has essentially not enough supply even though demand for the brand is still there," said Nicole Peng, who tracks China's smartphone market at Canalys.

The data comes on the heels of Apple reporting record holiday quarter sales on Wednesday, with overall revenue crossing $100 billion for the first time. Revenue in Greater China, which includes Hong Kong and Taiwan, surged 57%.

"We had two of the top three selling smartphones in urban China," Chief Executive Tim Cook told Reuters in an interview, adding that upgraders in particular had set an all-time record in China.

As is often the case in the fourth quarter when it launches new products, Apple took the top spot from Samsung Electronics. The South Korean firm saw a 6.2% year-on-year increase to 73.9 million devices, giving it market share of 19.1%.

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, unsurprisingly, suffered the most pain, with shipments tumbling a record 42.4% to 32.3 million.

The Chinese tech powerhouse has been battered after the previous U.S. administration blacklisted it on national security grounds, preventing overseas companies from supplying it with key parts including semiconductors.

Huawei is now in early-stage talks to sell its premium smartphone brands P and Mate, two people with direct knowledge of the matter have said, a move that could see the company eventually exit from the high-end smartphone-making business. The company has denied such a plan.

According to IDC, Huawei now ranks 5th compared with the No. 2 ranking it had only two quarters earlier. Research firms Counterpoint and Canalys, which also released data on Thursday, pegged Huawei at No. 6, marking the first time in years that it has fallen out of the top five in their rankings.

China's Xiaomi Corp, the No. 3 seller, saw its shipments soar 32% while shipments for fourth-ranked Oppo climbed 10.7%, according to IDC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
huawei china us apple inc.
app
Close
e-paper
A man walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street rebounded, shrugging off uncertainty about a possible new attempt to impeach President Donald Trump over last week's attack on the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)(AP)
A man walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street rebounded, shrugging off uncertainty about a possible new attempt to impeach President Donald Trump over last week's attack on the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)(AP)
business

Global stocks soured by Wall Street sell-off and 'vaccine nationalism'

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:10 PM IST
Wall Street on Wednesday suffered its biggest one-day percentage drop in three months as the S&P500 index and Nasdaq Composite fell 2.6%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Toyota cars at a dealership in West London are pictured as it remains closed during lockdown following the outbreak of Covid-19. (REUTERS)
Toyota cars at a dealership in West London are pictured as it remains closed during lockdown following the outbreak of Covid-19. (REUTERS)
business

Toyota unseats Volkswagen to become the world’s top-selling automaker

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:42 PM IST
Toyota’s group sales, which include those of its subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co. and Hino Motors Ltd., for the year were 9.53 million units, the company said Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Airbus and Boeing declined to comment, saying the WTO report is currently confidential.(Reuters file photo)
Airbus and Boeing declined to comment, saying the WTO report is currently confidential.(Reuters file photo)
business

Boeing gets US government approval to offer F-15EX to India

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:01 PM IST
Ankur Kanaglekar, director, India Fighters Lead, Boeing Defense, Space & Security, said discussions on the F-15EX had taken place earlier between the two governments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gold demand in value terms in 2020, witnessed a decline of 14% and stood at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,88,280 crore, compared to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,17,770 crore in 2019, according to the WGC data. (Representative Image)(HT Photo)
Gold demand in value terms in 2020, witnessed a decline of 14% and stood at 1,88,280 crore, compared to 2,17,770 crore in 2019, according to the WGC data. (Representative Image)(HT Photo)
business

India's gold demand down 35% in 2020; rebound in 2021 likely

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:21 PM IST
India's gold demand fell by 35.34% to 446.4 tonne in 2020. In 2019, the total gold demand was 690.4 tonne, according to the WGC's 2020 Gold Demand Trends report.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A customer looks at automobiles.(Bloomberg)
A customer looks at automobiles.(Bloomberg)
business

Auto sector going through long-term structural slowdown: SIAM

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:15 PM IST
The auto industry has been facing headwinds even before the Covid-19 pandemic derailed the entire sector last year, a research conducted by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has revealed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A GameStop store in Emeryville, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. GameStop Corp.'s�breathtaking ascent showed no sign of slowing Wednesday, with bullish day traders keeping the upper hand over short sellers who started to capitulate. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
A GameStop store in Emeryville, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. GameStop Corp.'s�breathtaking ascent showed no sign of slowing Wednesday, with bullish day traders keeping the upper hand over short sellers who started to capitulate. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
business

What is GameStop? All you need to know about Reddit-driven stock market play

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:02 PM IST
Amateur or small retail investors with their 'dumb money' are playing the real game on Reddit under a community named wallstreetbets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TikTok is among the 59 Chinese apps that have been banned. (File photo)
TikTok is among the 59 Chinese apps that have been banned. (File photo)
business

Chinese app TikTok cuts jobs in India following ban

AP, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:33 AM IST
  • China says New Delhi has been using national security as an excuse to prohibit Chinese mobile apps.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Friday, the rupee had settled at 73.11 against the American currency. Representational image.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
On Friday, the rupee had settled at 73.11 against the American currency. Representational image.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
business

Rupee falls 21 paise to 73.13 against US dollar in early trade

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:45 AM IST
At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.13 against the US dollar, registering a fall of 21 paise over its previous close.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HDFC Bank and Housing Development Finance Corp were the top drags to the Nifty 50 index, falling 2.5% and 2.2%, respectively.(Bloomberg)
HDFC Bank and Housing Development Finance Corp were the top drags to the Nifty 50 index, falling 2.5% and 2.2%, respectively.(Bloomberg)
business

Shares slump to over one-month low as banks slid

Reuters, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:05 AM IST
Shares of Axis Bank dropped as much as 2.6% after its third-quarter profit slumped due to a surge in provisions for bad loans
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (REUTERS)
Representational image. (REUTERS)
business

Delhi HC to hear Amazon plea to detain Future Group founders today

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:53 AM IST
In its plea, Amazon has sought enforcement of the Singapore arbitrator’s ruling in October against its partner Future’s 24,713 crore deal with Reliance
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sensex opened in red on Thursday. (PTI Photo)
Sensex opened in red on Thursday. (PTI Photo)
business

Indian shares slump to over one-month low as banks slide

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:58 AM IST
The blue-chip Nifty was down 0.82% at 13,853.25 by 0347 GMT, after falling as much as 1.2% to its lowest level since Dec. 24. The benchmark Sensex slid 0.92% to 46,973.28.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tesla has given the cars all-new interiors, with updated screens and climate controls.(AP File Photo )
Tesla has given the cars all-new interiors, with updated screens and climate controls.(AP File Photo )
business

Tesla’s Model S Plaid is fastest-accelerating production car

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:22 AM IST
Tesla says Model S Plaid is capable of 0-60 in less than 2 seconds, claiming in the earnings presentation that it’s the fastest-accelerating production car in the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister for information and broadcasting Prakash Javadekar said the MSP of milling copra is higher by 52 per cent than the production cost, while the support price of ball copra is 55 per cent higher.(iStock/HT Archive)
Union minister for information and broadcasting Prakash Javadekar said the MSP of milling copra is higher by 52 per cent than the production cost, while the support price of ball copra is 55 per cent higher.(iStock/HT Archive)
business

Cabinet clears hike in MSP for Copra

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:16 AM IST
  • Copra is the dried coconut kernel from which coconut oil is pressed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Speaking at a news conference, Powell made clear his belief that the economy will struggle in the coming weeks and months, until widespread vaccinations and government rescue aid eventually fuel a sustained rebound.(Reuters File)
Speaking at a news conference, Powell made clear his belief that the economy will struggle in the coming weeks and months, until widespread vaccinations and government rescue aid eventually fuel a sustained rebound.(Reuters File)
business

Federal Reserve stresses its commitment to low rates as US economy stumbles

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:58 AM IST
The Fed said in a statement after its latest policy meeting that hiring and economic growth had slowed, particularly in industries affected by the raging pandemic, notably restaurants, bars, hotels and others involving face-to-face public contact.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Apple, the biggest U.S. listed public company by market capitalization with a value of $2.4 trillion, has thrived through a pandemic that forced it to shutter many of its stores but prompted many consumers to buy or upgrade devices.(Reuters)
Apple, the biggest U.S. listed public company by market capitalization with a value of $2.4 trillion, has thrived through a pandemic that forced it to shutter many of its stores but prompted many consumers to buy or upgrade devices.(Reuters)
business

Apple sees revenue growth accelerating after setting record for iPhone sales

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:51 AM IST
Apple shipped its iPhone 12 lineup several weeks later than usual, but an expanded number of models and new look tapped pent up demand for upgrades, especially in China.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP