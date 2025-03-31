Are banks open or closed on March 31 for Eid? Details here
Saturday bank holiday: Banks may be closed on specified holidays, along with second and fourth Saturdays. Customers can still use digital banking services.
Bank holiday: Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramzan, will be celebrated on Monday, March 31.
Also Read: All IITs except one recorded a drop in BTech placements: Report
Though the Reserve Bank of India had initially declared a bank holiday on March 31, it has since cancelled the holiday since it is the last day of the financial year 2024-25 and also marks the deadline to make financial transitions for the year.
As a result, banks will be operational on Monday, March 31, to avoid discrepancies and ensure accurate financial reporting.
Also Read: Mukesh Ambani remains India's richest person despite losing $15 billion last year: Hurun
List of bank holidays in April 2025
|April 2025
|1
|5
|10
|14
|15
|16
|18
|21
|29
|30
|Agartala
|•
|•
|•
|•
|Ahmedabad
|•
|•
|•
|•
|Aizawl
|•
|•
|Belapur
|•
|•
|•
|•
|Bengaluru
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|Bhopal
|•
|•
|•
|Bhubaneswar
|•
|•
|•
|Chandigarh
|•
|•
|Chennai
|•
|•
|•
|•
|Dehradun
|•
|•
|•
|Gangtok
|•
|•
|•
|Guwahati
|•
|•
|•
|•
|Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh
|•
|•
|•
|Hyderabad - Telangana
|•
|•
|•
|•
|Imphal
|•
|•
|•
|Itanagar
|•
|•
|•
|Jaipur
|•
|•
|•
|Jammu
|•
|•
|Kanpur
|•
|•
|•
|•
|Kochi
|•
|•
|•
|Kohima
|•
|•
|Kolkata
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|Lucknow
|•
|•
|•
|•
|Mumbai
|•
|•
|•
|•
|Nagpur
|•
|•
|•
|•
|New Delhi
|•
|•
|•
|Panaji
|•
|•
|•
|Patna
|•
|•
|•
|Raipur
|•
|•
|Ranchi
|••
|•
|•
|•
|Shillong
|•
|Shimla
|•
|•
|Srinagar
|•
|•
|Thiruvananthapuram
|•
|•
|•
|Holiday Description
|Day
|To enable to Banks to close their yearly accounts/Sarhul
|1
|Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday
|5
|Mahavir Janmakalyanak/Mahavir Jayanti
|10
|Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Vishu/Biju/Buisu Festival/Maha Vishuva Sankranti/Tamil New Year's Day/Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba
|14
|Bengali New Year’s Day/Himachal Day/Bohag Bihu
|15
|Bohag Bihu
|16
|Good Friday
|18
|Garia Puja
|21
|Bhagvan Shri Parshuram Jayanti
|29
|Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya
|30
Source: RBI website
It is best advised to contact your nearest bank branch in case there are any further confusions regarding bank holidays.
Also Read: ‘Assassin’s Creed’ maker Ubisoft to create a €4 billion subsidiary with Tencent worth more than itself
What banking services will be available on bank holidays?
While bank branches will be closed for all the aforementioned dates, customers can still access digital or net banking services throughout the year, unless the bank notifies otherwise (Usually for maintenance work).
All bank websites, banking apps, UPI, and ATM services will be active throughout the year otherwise. You can even start a fixed deposit or a recurring deposit on such days digitally.