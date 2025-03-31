Menu Explore
Are banks open or closed on March 31 for Eid? Details here

ByHT News Desk
Mar 31, 2025 10:03 AM IST

Saturday bank holiday: Banks may be closed on specified holidays, along with second and fourth Saturdays. Customers can still use digital banking services.

Bank holiday: Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramzan, will be celebrated on Monday, March 31.

Bank holiday: Banks are usually open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays (if any) of a month(Abeer Khan/Bloomberg)
Bank holiday: Banks are usually open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays (if any) of a month(Abeer Khan/Bloomberg)

Though the Reserve Bank of India had initially declared a bank holiday on March 31, it has since cancelled the holiday since it is the last day of the financial year 2024-25 and also marks the deadline to make financial transitions for the year.

As a result, banks will be operational on Monday, March 31, to avoid discrepancies and ensure accurate financial reporting.

List of bank holidays in April 2025

April 2025151014151618212930
Agartala
Ahmedabad
Aizawl
Belapur
Bengaluru
Bhopal
Bhubaneswar
Chandigarh
Chennai
Dehradun
Gangtok
Guwahati
Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh
Hyderabad - Telangana
Imphal
Itanagar
Jaipur
Jammu
Kanpur
Kochi
Kohima
Kolkata
Lucknow
Mumbai
Nagpur
New Delhi
Panaji
Patna
Raipur
Ranchi••
Shillong
Shimla
Srinagar
Thiruvananthapuram
Holiday DescriptionDay
To enable to Banks to close their yearly accounts/Sarhul1
Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday5
Mahavir Janmakalyanak/Mahavir Jayanti10
Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Vishu/Biju/Buisu Festival/Maha Vishuva Sankranti/Tamil New Year's Day/Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba14
Bengali New Year’s Day/Himachal Day/Bohag Bihu15
Bohag Bihu16
Good Friday18
Garia Puja21
Bhagvan Shri Parshuram Jayanti29
Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya30

Source: RBI website

It is best advised to contact your nearest bank branch in case there are any further confusions regarding bank holidays.

What banking services will be available on bank holidays?

While bank branches will be closed for all the aforementioned dates, customers can still access digital or net banking services throughout the year, unless the bank notifies otherwise (Usually for maintenance work).

All bank websites, banking apps, UPI, and ATM services will be active throughout the year otherwise. You can even start a fixed deposit or a recurring deposit on such days digitally.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
Follow Us On