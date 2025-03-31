Are banks open or closed on March 31 for Eid? Details here

Bank holiday: Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramzan, will be celebrated on Monday, March 31. Bank holiday: Banks are usually open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays (if any) of a month(Abeer Khan/Bloomberg)

Though the Reserve Bank of India had initially declared a bank holiday on March 31, it has since cancelled the holiday since it is the last day of the financial year 2024-25 and also marks the deadline to make financial transitions for the year.

As a result, banks will be operational on Monday, March 31, to avoid discrepancies and ensure accurate financial reporting.

List of bank holidays in April 2025

April 2025 1 5 10 14 15 16 18 21 29 30 Agartala • • • • Ahmedabad • • • • Aizawl • • Belapur • • • • Bengaluru • • • • • Bhopal • • • Bhubaneswar • • • Chandigarh • • Chennai • • • • Dehradun • • • Gangtok • • • Guwahati • • • • Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh • • • Hyderabad - Telangana • • • • Imphal • • • Itanagar • • • Jaipur • • • Jammu • • Kanpur • • • • Kochi • • • Kohima • • Kolkata • • • • • Lucknow • • • • Mumbai • • • • Nagpur • • • • New Delhi • • • Panaji • • • Patna • • • Raipur • • Ranchi •• • • • Shillong • Shimla • • Srinagar • • Thiruvananthapuram • • • View All Prev Next

Holiday Description Day To enable to Banks to close their yearly accounts/Sarhul 1 Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday 5 Mahavir Janmakalyanak/Mahavir Jayanti 10 Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Vishu/Biju/Buisu Festival/Maha Vishuva Sankranti/Tamil New Year's Day/Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba 14 Bengali New Year’s Day/Himachal Day/Bohag Bihu 15 Bohag Bihu 16 Good Friday 18 Garia Puja 21 Bhagvan Shri Parshuram Jayanti 29 Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya 30 View All Prev Next

Source: RBI website

It is best advised to contact your nearest bank branch in case there are any further confusions regarding bank holidays.

What banking services will be available on bank holidays?

While bank branches will be closed for all the aforementioned dates, customers can still access digital or net banking services throughout the year, unless the bank notifies otherwise (Usually for maintenance work).

All bank websites, banking apps, UPI, and ATM services will be active throughout the year otherwise. You can even start a fixed deposit or a recurring deposit on such days digitally.