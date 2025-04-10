Are banks open or closed today? Full bank holiday list for April 2025

Banks in many states across the country will remain closed for the Mahavir Jayanti holiday on April 10, 2025. Bank holiday today: Mahavir Jayanti is among the several other bank holidays scheduled in April 2025, with others including Ambedkar Jayanti, Good Friday, Bohag Bihu, Basava Jayanti, and Akshaya Tritiya.(File)

Mahavir Jayanti, also known as Mahavir Janmakalyanak, is one of the most important religious festivals for the Jain community since it commemorates the birth of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of the faith.

As a result, banks will be closed in Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand, according to the calendar of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

List of bank holidays in April 2025

April 2025 1 5 7 10 14 15 16 18 21 29 30 Agartala • • • • Ahmedabad • • • • Aizawl • • • Belapur • • • • Bengaluru • • • • • Bhopal • • • Bhubaneswar • • • Chandigarh • • Chennai • • • • Dehradun • • • Gangtok • • • Guwahati • • • • Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh • • • Hyderabad - Telangana • • • • Imphal • • • Itanagar • • • • Jaipur • • • Jammu • • Kanpur • • • • Kochi • • • Kohima • • Kolkata • • • • • Lucknow • • • • Mumbai • • • • Nagpur • • • • New Delhi • • • Panaji • • • Patna • • • Raipur • • Ranchi •• • • • Shillong • • Shimla • • Srinagar • • Thiruvananthapuram • • • View All Prev Next

Holiday Description Day To enable to Banks to close their yearly accounts/Sarhul 1 Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday 5 Shad Suk Mynsiem 7 Mahavir Janmakalyanak/Mahavir Jayanti 10 Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Vishu/Biju/Buisu Festival/Maha Vishuva Sankranti/Tamil New Year's Day/Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba 14 Bengali New Year’s Day/Himachal Day/Bohag Bihu 15 Bohag Bihu 16 Good Friday 18 Garia Puja 21 Bhagvan Shri Parshuram Jayanti 29 Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya 30 View All Prev Next

Source: RBI website

It is, however, best advised to contact your nearest bank branch in case there are any further confusions regarding bank holidays.

What banking services will be available on bank holidays?

While bank branches will be closed for all the aforementioned dates, customers can still access digital or net banking services throughout the year, unless the bank notifies otherwise (Usually for maintenance work).

All bank websites, banking apps, UPI, and ATM services will be active throughout the year otherwise. You can even start a fixed deposit or a recurring deposit on such days digitally.