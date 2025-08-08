Are banks open or closed tomorrow, August 9? Check bank holiday details here

Coinciding with second Saturday of the month of August, the festival of Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated tomorrow, according to the Indian calendar. The RBI has designated a total of nine holidays for the month of August.(Unsplash/representational)

Banks in the country will observe a holiday tomorrow, as all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe a public holiday on second and fourth Saturdays of each month, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Celebrated widely by the Hindu community, Raksha Bandhan tomorrow is colliding with another festival of Jhulan Purnima.

According to RBI, the festivals fall under ‘holiday under negotiable instruments act’.

The RBI has designated a total of nine such holidays for the month of August.

Here is a list of bank holidays in August:

1. Tendong Lho Rum Faat on August 8 -

The festival is commonly celebrated in Sikkim and banks in Gangtok observe a holiday on this day.

According to Lepcha belief, their ancestors went atop the Tendong Mountain to escape from 40 days and 40 nights of continuous rain, and the commemorates this event.

2. Raksha Bandhan/Jhulana Purnima on August 9 -

Although celebrated by the Hindu community across the country, banks in Ahmedabad, Bhubaneshwar, Bhopal, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Shimla observe a holiday on this day.

Observed on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shravana, Raksha bandhan celebrates the bond between siblings, and sisters tie a thread or amulet called the rakhi around the wrists of their brothers.

According to an encyclopedia called ‘Religious Celebrations’, Jhulan Purnima is popularly celebrated by the Hindu Vaishnava sect in the month of Shravana, the festival is inspired from the swing pastimes of Lord Krishna with the Gopis in Vrindavan.

3. Patriot’s Day on August 13 -

Observed as an important day in Manipur, banks across Imphal observe a holiday on August 13, every year.

The day is honours the Manipuri soldiers that lost their lives during the Anglo-Manipur war in 1891.

4. Independence Day/Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi)/Janmashtami on August 15 -

Independence day is observed as a pan-Indian bank holiday as the day is celebrated as a national holiday, throughout the country.

August 15 marks the country's independence from the British rule. This year the day coincides with the Parsi new year and the Hindu festival of Janmashtami.

Parsi new year is celebrated by Parsi communities across India, whereas Janmashtami is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna.

5. Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi on August 16 -

A continuation of the festival, Janmashtami will be observed on this day too.

Banks in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Srinagar and Vijayawada will remain closed on this day.

6. Birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur on August 19 -

Celebrated in Tripura, banks in Agartala will be closed on this day.

Born on August 19, 1908, Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur was a king of Tripura State.

7. Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva on August 25 -

Celebrated by the Assamese population, banks in Guwahati will observe a holiday on this day.

The day commemorates the death of Srimanta Sankardev, who was a renowned saint, scholar, and cultural icon in the state.

8. Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Ganesh Puja/Vinayakar Chathurthi on August 27 -

Celebrated across India, banks in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, and Vijayawada will be closed on this day.

Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayakar Chathurthi is celebrated by the Hindu community as the birthday of Hindu deity Ganesh.

9. Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd Day)/Nuakhai on August 28 -

On the occasion of Nuakhai and also as a continuation of Ganesh Chaturthi, banks in Bhubaneshwar and Panaji will observe a holiday on this day.

Celebrated largely in Odisha, Nuakhai is observed to welcome the newly harvested rice of the season.