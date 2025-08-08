Gautam Budh Nagar admin inspects sweet shops ahead of Raksha Bandhan

NOIDA: With Raksha Bandhan approaching, food safety authorities in Gautam Budh Nagar have intensified inspections across sweet shops and food manufacturing units to ensure that festival food is safe and hygienic for public consumption, officials said. Food department officials confirmed that the department will continue surprise checks to ensure compliance with food safety standards. (HT Photos)

On the directives of district magistrate Medha Roopam, the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department (FSDA) has launched a district-wide crackdown on adulterated and unhygienic food items.

Assistant commissioner (food-II) Sarvesh Mishra said, “Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, we have intensified food safety inspections across the district to ensure that only safe and hygienic food reaches the consumers. Samples have been sent for laboratory testing. Wherever gross violations were found, such as fungus contamination or unhygienic manufacturing conditions, we took immediate action and destroyed the unsafe products on-site.”

Officials confirmed that inspection teams collected 13 food samples for laboratory testing. Also, over 450 kilograms of contaminated sweets were destroyed due to poor hygiene and visible spoilage.

In a major operation, team led by food safety officers inspected sweet shops located in Sector 63, collecting samples of barfi and laddoo. At another unit in Chhajarsi, Noida, a rasgulla sample was taken and approximately 365 kg of sweet was destroyed as it was made in filthy and unsanitary conditions, officials added.

Mishra said at some locations, particularly smaller production units, sweets were found being prepared in highly unsanitary environments. In one instance, over 360 kg of rasgullas had to be discarded due to visible contamination. “Such conditions pose serious health risks, especially during festive seasons when consumption spikes”, added Mishra.

Meanwhile, another team conducted raids at multiple sweet shops in Jewar and Jahangirpur, collecting samples of ghewar, a festive delicacy.

A third team visited a prominent sweet store in Salarpur Bhangel and in Sector 82, collecting samples of peda and rasgulla, respectively. In Sorkha, Sector 115, samples of boondi laddoo, mohan barfi, and besan roll were taken. Fungus was found in the boondi laddoo, and another sweet item was discovered in unhygienic condition, destroying 65 kgs of laddoo and 25 kgs of barfi.

In a related crackdown earlier this week across Noida, Greater Noida, and Dadri, district food safety teams seized over 340 kgs of suspect items, including refined oils and dry fruits—key ingredients in sweet preparation—for lacking proper labelling or appearing adulterated.