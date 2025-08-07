10,000 cops, anti-drone system: Delhi police gear up for Independence Day

With Independence Day approaching, robust security measures have been rolled out across the national capital. Delhi Police said on Thursday that over 10,000 personnel, including paramilitary forces and special commandos, have been deployed to ensure law and order. Security preparations also include intensified foot and night patrolling, plainclothes teams in sensitive areas, and multiple drills. (Sanchit Khanna/HT)

Police Commissioner SBK Singh has directed special commissioners and district-level officers to maintain heightened vigilance in their jurisdictions. A senior official told news agency PTI that multilayered security will be in place at the Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation.

In addition to on-ground personnel, advanced surveillance tools - including CCTV cameras, drone detection systems, and facial recognition technology - will be used to monitor the venue and surrounding areas. Snipers and rooftop teams will be positioned on high-rises near the Red Fort, while access to restricted zones will be tightly controlled.

Security preparations also include intensified foot and night patrolling, plainclothes teams in sensitive areas, and multiple drills. Cyber units are monitoring social media platforms to detect and neutralise any potential online threats or misinformation campaigns.

Coordination with central intelligence agencies has been strengthened, and anti-sabotage checks, vehicle barricading, and identity verifications are underway across the city. Special teams are on round-the-clock duty at airports, metro stations, railway stations, and inter-state bus terminals.

In his first major directive since taking charge, Commissioner Singh has banned the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms - including drones, paragliders, and hot air balloons - over Delhi between August 2 and 16. The order notes that such platforms could be exploited by anti-social elements or terror groups to conduct airborne attacks or para-jumping stunts.

Foot patrols have been stepped up in public areas such as markets, bus terminals, and metro stations, with senior officers instructed to personally oversee preparations on the ground. Surprise inspections and flag marches are planned across districts to boost public confidence and deter miscreants.

Officials said Delhi Police are working in close coordination with central agencies to ensure foolproof security during the celebrations.