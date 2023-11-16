close_game
News / Business / Arrowhead Seperation Engineering IPO opens with price band of 233

Arrowhead Seperation Engineering IPO opens with price band of 233

ByHT News Desk
Nov 16, 2023 12:07 PM IST

Arrowhead Seperation Engineering's IPO is open for subscription with a price band set at ₹233 and will run until Monday.

Arrowhead Seperation Engineering's IPO is open for subscription and will run until Monday with a price band set at ₹233. Investors can bid for a minimum of 600 shares.

The Arrowhead Seperation IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares amounting to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13 crore. (File Photo)
The Arrowhead Seperation IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares amounting to ₹13 crore.

Arrowhead Seperation | Profile

Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Limited engages in manufacturing, distributing, and importing various dryers such as Totally Enclosed Single Drum Dryers, Continuous Particulate Dryers, Rotary Dryers, Single Drum Dryers, Double Drum Dryers, Paddle Dryers, and Flaker Systems. The primary focus of the company is to meet customer satisfaction by consistently delivering high-quality products that meet or exceed expectations.

Arrowhead Seperation IPO details

The IPO is a fresh issue of 5,58,000 equity shares, totaling 13 crore, with no offer for sale component.

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilised for working capital, repaying NBFC loans, and general corporate purposes. The registrar is Cameo Corporate Services Limited, the lead manager is Aryaman Financial Services Limited, and Aryaman Capital Markets serves as the market maker.

How to apply for Arrowhead Seperation IPO

1. Log in to your online bank.

2. Find the Invest section.

3. Choose Arrowhead IPO.

4. Apply using ASBA (Application Supported by Blocked Amount).

OR

  1. Download forms from Bombay Stock Exchange

2. Fill and submit forms to your bank/broker.

