As Bhavish Agarwal's Krutrim turns unicorn, which AI startups achieved the feat last year?
Jan 27, 2024 09:19 AM IST
The company, launched in December 2023, is India's first AI unicorn, and the fastest company to reach that status.
In a significant development, Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal's artificial intelligence (AI) startup, Krutrim, has become India's first AI unicorn, and the fastest company to reach that status. The company achieved this by raising an investment of $50 million (approx. ₹415 crore) in equity at a valuation of $1 billion (approx. ₹8300 crore), successfully closing its first round of funding, Krutrim said in a statement.
‘Krutrim,' which has a name that translates to ‘artificial’ in Sanskrit, was founded in December last year. A ‘unicorn,’ meanwhile, is a privately-owned startup valued at $1 billion or more.
Here's a look at some AI startups that became unicorn in 2023:
According to crunchbase.com, as many as 15 AI startups became unicorn in 2023. These are:
|Unicorn
|Founded in
|Headquarters
|Most recent valuation
|Funds raised till now
|Adept AI
|2022
|San Francisco
|$1 billion
|$415 million
|AI21 Labs
|2017
|Tel Aviv
|$1.4 billion
|$274 million
|Character.ai
|2021
|Menlo Park
|$1 billion
|$150 million
|Cohere
|2019
|Toronto
|$2.2 billion
|$435 million
|CoreWeave
|2017
|Roseland
|$2.4 billion
|$427 million
|DeepL
|2009
|Cologne
|$1.1 billion
|$100 million
|Helsing
|2021
|Berlin
|$1.8 billion
|$341 million
|Imbue
|2021
|San Francsico
|$1 billion
|$232 million
|Light Years Beyond
|2023
|Beijing
|$1.2 billion
|$280 million
|Replit
|2016
|San Francsico
|$1.2 billion
|$202 million
|Runway
|2018
|New York City
|$1.5 billion
|$237 million
|Quantexa
|2016
|London
|$1.8 billion
|$370 million
|Synthesia
|2017
|London
|$1 billion
|$157 million
|Typeface
|2022
|San Francisco
|$1 billion
|$165 million
|Zhipu AI
|2019
|Beijing
|$1.6 billion
|$342 million
