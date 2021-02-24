As petrol price hits 100 in India, here’s where it is selling below 30 

Fuel prices in India have been on the rise following production cuts in manufacturing countries. While petrol is priced at ₹90.93 per litre in Delhi, the rates already surged past the ₹100-mark in some places in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh last week. The rising prices have triggered protests in some states and the opposition has continued to train guns at the government.

Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday hinted towards an eventual drop in the rates of the fuel. “Due to an increase in prices of crude oil in international markets, consumer price (for petrol and diesel) has risen. This will soften gradually. Global supply was reduced due to Covid in turn affecting production as well,” he told news agency ANI.

India has also urged the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and Opec plus to ease production cuts as the rising rates are hurting price-sensitive consumers in India, which is the world's third-biggest oil consumer.

There were some countries where petrol sold at ₹30 and in Hong Kong, the rate was above ₹175, according to globalpetrolprices.com that shares weekly updates on the prices of fuels across countries.

Here’s a list of countries where petrol cost below ₹30 as of February 22:

Venezuela ₹1.448

Iran ₹4.397

Angola ₹17.773

Algeria ₹25.032

Kuwait ₹25.133

Sudan ₹27.407

Kazakhstan ₹29.657

Qatar ₹29.825

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON