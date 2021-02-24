As petrol price hits ₹100 in India, here’s where it is selling below ₹30
Fuel prices in India have been on the rise following production cuts in manufacturing countries. While petrol is priced at ₹90.93 per litre in Delhi, the rates already surged past the ₹100-mark in some places in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh last week. The rising prices have triggered protests in some states and the opposition has continued to train guns at the government.
Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday hinted towards an eventual drop in the rates of the fuel. “Due to an increase in prices of crude oil in international markets, consumer price (for petrol and diesel) has risen. This will soften gradually. Global supply was reduced due to Covid in turn affecting production as well,” he told news agency ANI.
India has also urged the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and Opec plus to ease production cuts as the rising rates are hurting price-sensitive consumers in India, which is the world's third-biggest oil consumer.
There were some countries where petrol sold at ₹30 and in Hong Kong, the rate was above ₹175, according to globalpetrolprices.com that shares weekly updates on the prices of fuels across countries.
Here’s a list of countries where petrol cost below ₹30 as of February 22:
Venezuela ₹1.448
Iran ₹4.397
Angola ₹17.773
Algeria ₹25.032
Kuwait ₹25.133
Sudan ₹27.407
Kazakhstan ₹29.657
Qatar ₹29.825
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bank holidays March 2021: List of days banks will remain closed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI governor urges market to work together with the bank
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP power corporation seeks change in tariff slabs to get more revenue
- UP State Electricity Consumer Council has opposed the corporation's proposal, arguing that the demand for change in slabs was an attempt to hike tariff through the backdoor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
It’s time to look beyond physical gold!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI says it has ‘major concerns’ about Cryptocurrency
- The RBI had banned banks and other regulated entities from supporting crypto transactions in 2018 after digital currencies were used for fraud following Modi’s landmark demonetization program
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As petrol price hits ₹100 in India, here’s where it is selling below ₹30
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China's economy dented as American brands cancel Xinjiang's cotton imports
- Thousands of companies worldwide are affected after the United States blacklisted 87 per cent of China's cotton crop -- one-fifth of the world's supply.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab & Sind Bank shares advance nearly 5 pc; hit upper circuit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NSE says restoring systems after trading halted after technical glitch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gold trades marginally high at ₹46,820, silver rises by ₹72
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air cargo remains single bright spot for aviation sector in 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex opens 200 points higher at 49,958; Nifty trades above 14,700
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NZ central bank keeps rates unchanged, flags economic uncertainties
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian firms likely to give an average salary hike of 7.7%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In last budget before elections, Tamil Nadu blames Centre for fall in revenue
- Paneerselvam also stated that the share of central taxes for Tamil Nadu, has been reduced to ₹23,039.46 crore in the revised estimates of 2020-21.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox