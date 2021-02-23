IND USA
File photo: A petrol pump attendant filling fuel into a vehicle.(Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
patna news

Amid price hike, fuel smuggling from Nepal to Bihar in full swing

  • Petrol and diesel prices are much cheaper in neighbouring Nepal, which, ironically, imports almost all of its petroleum products from India.
By Ajay Kr Pandey, Aditya Nath Jha, Muzaffarpur, Purnia
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:58 PM IST

Smuggling of petroleum products from neighbouring Nepal into the border districts of Bihar has become rampant over the last few days following A sharp hike in petrol and diesel prices in India.

Not only this, but pilferage from oil tankers in collusion with the crew members have also become a common sight on national highways passing through north Bihar.

Petrol and diesel prices are much cheaper in neighbouring Nepal, which, ironically, imports almost all of its petroleum products from India.

Arjun Bharatia, a social analyst at the border town of Raxaul in Bihar, said the smuggling of petrol and diesel from Nepal was nothing new in border areas. “There is a huge gap in prices which has led to illegal trade. But this has become rampant nowadays as the difference has gone beyond 22/litre for petrol and 26/litre for diesel,” he said.

“The price of petrol in Nepal was at INR 70.95 on Monday while it was 94.05 in Indian cities. The price of diesel was at INR 60.12 in Nepal while it was 86.45 in India. So, people in border areas are buying fuel much cheaper in Nepal and selling it in India,” Bhartia noted.

Also read: BJP's Rakesh Singh, named by Pamela Goswami in drugs case, arrested in Kolkata


When HT visited areas along the Indo-Nepal border in Sitamarhi, Sheohar and Araria districts, it saw oil being siphoned off from tankers by locals in connivance with the vehicle’s crew members. One of the locals said they were getting cheaper oil from tankers. “The rates depend on your bargaining with the tankers’ crew members. It may range between 60 and 70 per litre,” he said.

“The quality of the oil smuggled from Nepal is worse. However, the quality is very good if taken from an oil tanker. So, people prefer buying it from tankers,” the man said.

The police and personnel of Sashastra Seema Bal, which guards the Indo-Nepal border, admit there was a sharp increase in the smuggling of petroleum products. “Yes, it has come to our notice. We have beefed up surveillance along the border and some people have been caught with smuggled petroleum products,” said Ganesh Kumar, inspector general of police (Tirhut range).

In northeastern parts of Bihar bordering Nepal, the smuggling of petroleum products has witnessed a sharp increase.

In Araria, petty businessmen of Kursankanta and Sikti markets are doing a brisk business.

“It’s nothing new. This has been a practice for a long time,” said Anil Kumar of Kursakanta. “Petrol is sold at 22 less per litre just a few kilometres away.”

The situation is the same in Kishanganj and Supaul.

Sanjay Kumar Sarangi, deputy inspector general (DG) of SSB (Purnia sector), said, “We have seized petrol and diesel at several places and are conducting raids.”

Araria and Purnia in the Seemanchal region and Supaul in Kosi share a 217-kilometre-long border with Nepal.

Meanwhile, fuel station owners in Bihar, especially in areas bordering Nepal, are feeling the pinch.

“Smuggling has become rampant as prices are cheaper in Nepal because of tax differentiation,” said Ravi Bharti, who operates a fuel station at Adapur, less than three kilometres from the Nepal border. “This is severely impacting our sales.”

Daily sales of petrol and diesel at his refilling station have dropped to 1,200 litres from 1,800 litres earlier, Bharti stated. “Vehicles are now refilling from roadside vendors who are selling the smuggled fuel for much cheaper.”

(With inputs from Agencies)

