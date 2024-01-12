Jobs of these Instagram employees to ‘disappear’, can apply for another role: Report

Meta-owned Instagram has informed at least 60 employees that their jobs are ‘disappearing,’ though they are allowed to apply and interview for separate, specific role, Business Insider has reported. Instagram app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

The development comes at a time when layoffs have taken place at both Google and Amazon.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

What's happening at Instagram?

The report states that the impacted workers are all technical program managers (TPMs) across the organisation, and the change was announced this week. The TPMs, however, can apply and re-interview to become a product manager, with the condition being that if not selected for the new role, their employment will be terminated in March.

While a Meta spokesperson declined to comment when contacted by the website, an ex-Instagram staffer posted on LinkedIn: "I've heard from friends about changes to IG TPM roles and expected transition to re-interview for PM roles. I know this is very stressful, but I can help – please feel free to reach out to me for resources and/or interview preparation for help.'

Who are ‘TPMs’?

Within tech companies, they are positioned between technical workers like engineers and PMs (product managers). The ‘disappearance’ of their jobs in this case, the publication noted, is in line with what is referred to as ‘the flattening’ at the Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta, which was renamed in October 2021 from Facebook Inc.

Last year, there were thousands of layoffs at Meta, and during a meeting later in the year, CEO Zuckerberg did not deny more people could be laid off in the future.