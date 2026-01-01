Auto sales in December 2025: Mahindra tractor sales grow faster than SUVs
Auto sales in December 2025: From Maruti Suzuki to Mahindra & Mahindra and Royal Enfield, here's a look at which automaker sold how much in the month gone by.
Auto sales in India continued to show benefits of a GST rate cut on cars and two-wheelers for the third straight month in December, as customers flocked to dealerships to make the most of year-end discounts. According to Goldman Sachs, car sales continued to outpace two-wheeler sales last month, with 27% year-on-year growth as against 13% for motorcycles and scooters. Since the GST rate cut, auto sales are up by nearly a fifth across body types, but there may be some moderation in the January-March 2026 quarter....Read More
On 22 September, India cut GST rate on small cars (<1,500 cc and <4 m length) to 18% from 28% and SUVs to 40% from about 50% to spur consumption amid steep US tariffs. That spurred sales during the festive month of October with a spillover effect lasting until now.
Against that backdrop, here's a look at auto sales in December 2025. These are wholesale numbers—meaning, dispatches to dealerships from the factory floor—and not actual sales to customers, which is recorded as vehicle registration data on the government's VAHAN website.
Auto sales in December 2025: Eicher Motors' VECV
Total sales of VECV, the commercial-vehicle unit of Eicher Motors Ltd., rose by nearly a quarter in December 2025, according to an exchange filing on Thursday (1 January 2025).
- Total domestic sales up 26.3% YoY at 9,527 units
- Total exports up 32.7% YoY at 650 units
- Total Volvo sales down 28.4% YoY at 207 units
- Total VECV sales up 24.7% YoY at 10,384 units
VECV is a joint venture of Sweden's Volvo Group and Eicher Motors. It manufactures Eicher's trucks and buses and distributes Volvo trucks in India.
Mahindra tractor sales up 37% in December 2025
Tractor sales at Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.'s farm equipment division rose by more than a third in December 2025 on the back robust rural demand after a healthy monsoon season.
Auto sales in December 2025: Mahindra Tractors
- Domestic sales up 37% YoY at 30,210 units
- Exports up 78% YoY at 1,649 units
- Total tractor sales up 39% YoY at 22,943 units
“The cash-flow availability in the market has improved, supported by favourable crop yields following the kharif harvest,” Veejay Nakra, president (farm equipment business) at Mahindra & Mahindra, said in an exchange filing on Thursday (1 January 2025).
“The conducive weather conditions and healthy reservoir levels have contributed to increase in rabi sowing acreage, which is expected to sustain tractor demand in the coming months.”
Mahindra SUV sales up 23% in December 2025
SUV sales of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. grew by nearly a quarter in December 2025, as outsized demand for oversized cars remained steady in the world's third largest car market.
- SUV sales up 22.98% YoY at 50,946 units
- CV sales up 33.03% YoY at 32,324 units
- Exports down 8.79% YoY at 2,820 units
“The calendar year 2025 ended on a positive note, with M&M clocking its highest ever volumes in both SUV and LCV segment — a significant milestone for the company,” Nalinikanth Gollangunta, chief executive of Mahindra's automotive division, said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday (1 January 2025).
