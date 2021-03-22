Average daily FASTag collection crosses ₹100 crore-mark: Nitin Gadkari
The average daily toll collection through FASTag has reached ₹100 crore daily, Parliament was informed on Monday.
The government has made FASTags mandatory from February 15 midnight and any vehicle not fitted with it will be charged double the toll at electronic toll plazas across the country.
"As on 16th March 2021, more than 3 crore FASTags have been issued. The average daily fee collection through FASTag is more than Rupees 100 crores from 1st March 2021 to 16th March 2021," Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Minister Nitin Gadkari told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.
The government has mandated the fitment of FASTag in all M and N categories of motor vehicles with effect from January 1, 2021, through the amendment in Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, he said.
Category 'M' stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying passengers and category ‘N’ stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying goods, which may also carry persons in addition to goods.
To promote fee payment through digital mode, provide for a seamless passage through the fee plazas, increase transparency, reduce waiting time and pollution, the government has declared all lanes of fee plazas on National Highways as 'FASTag lane of the fee plaza', effective midnight of February 15th/16th, 2021, the minister said.
The fitment of FASTag is a necessity under Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989, he said, adding as per National Highway Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, the user of the vehicle not fitted with "FASTag" or vehicle without valid, functional "FASTag" has to pay double the applicable fee upon entering a FASTag lane at the fee plaza.
User fee on National Highways is collected as per National Highway Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008.
Presently, fee collection is based on an open tolling system, Gadkari said.
However, user fee collection based on actual National Highway usage is also being done in certain access-controlled expressways and highways, he said.
Average daily FASTag collection crosses ₹100 crore-mark: Nitin Gadkari
L&T Construction is taking safety to new heights
- The L&T engineers and workmen exchanged few words as they toiled to finish placing the Sardar’s head in the closing days of the project.
Finance Ministry asks Sebi to address issues that led to NSE outage
Oil steady with demand in focus after worst week since October
Rupee gains 15 paise to end at 72.37 against US dollar
Plan your finances in advance for the upcoming festive season!
Hong Kong stocks close lower on Europe lockdowns, lira plunge
Facebook says took down 1.3 billion fake accounts in October-December
Petrol, diesel prices in your city. Check rates here
- The price of petrol in Delhi stands at ₹91.17 per litre and diesel is available for ₹81.47. In Mumbai, petrol prices stand at ₹97.57, while diesel costs ₹88.60, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed. Check rates in other cities
Weak inflation adds to risk of further drop in Singapore dollar
- Elevated US Treasury yields have already helped push the greenback through its 100-day moving average versus the city-state’s currency. While momentum stalled at 1.3531, just short of the 200-day moving average, it may just be a matter of time before the level is breached.
Gold prices fall further today. Check rates in your city
- Check rates in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and other cities
Sensex opens 305 points lower at 49,553, Nifty begins session at 14,668
Asian stocks mixed as bonds benefit from Turkish tumult
- The slide came after President Tayyip Erdogan shocked markets by replacing Turkey's hawkish central bank governor with a critic of high interest rates.
At 740 million, Paytm transactions surpass pre-covid level
- The pandemic has accelerated the shift towards online payments, fuelling growth.
MCA may decriminalise minor, technical LLP violations
- The Bill is expected to offer relief on certain fees and penalty for defaults to small LLPs defined on the basis of their total contribution and sales.