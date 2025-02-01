Aviation budget 2025: ‘Udan’ scheme will connect 120 airports in 10 years

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her record eighth consecutive Union Budget in the Parliament today, marking the second full budget of the Modi 3.0 government, which also focuses on the aviation sector. New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha. (Sansad TV)

Under the aviation budget, as many as 120 new airports will be connected in a span of 10 years. Additionally, Bihar will get new greenfield airports along with the expansion project of the Patna airport.

Under the 'UDAN' scheme, as many as 88 small cities will be connected via airports, the finance minister said.

This year's Union Budget holds special lens on agriculture, uplifting rural areas, manufacturing, innovation, etc. She said that the Modi government's budget aims to work on transformative reforms.

"This government is about accelerating growth, uplift middle class. We embark on a journey to explore the potential of the country. Our aspiration for Viksit Bharat inspires us to march forward resolutely," Sitharaman said in her budget speech.

In the 2024 budget, the central government had proposed relaxation norms for the aviation sector, to make the country a hub for various facilities and fuel the growth of the transport sector.

This is a developing story. We will update with more information.