What's cheaper and what is costlier after Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget

Budget 2025 cheaper and costlier list: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her eighth consecutive Union Budget for the fiscal year 2025-2026. Here are the items that have become cheaper and costlier for consumers. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2025-26, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi,(Sansad TV)

This is the second full budget of the Modi 3.0 government, which returned to power at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This year's budget focuses on 10 broad areas, starting with agriculture, manufacturing, employment, MSMEs, uplifting rural areas, innovation.

"This budget aims to work on transformative reforms," Sitharaman said in her budget speech.

Items that got cheaper

Government proposed to exempt Basic Custom Duty on 37 more medicines.

As many as 36 drugs for cancer, rare diseases will also be exempted from Basic Customs Duty.

Centre proposes to fully exempt cobalt product, LED, zinc, lithium-ion battery scrap and 12 critical minerals from Basic Customs Duty.

Basic Customs Duty exempted on raw materials for manufacturing ships for another 10 years.

Basic Custom Duty reduced from 35 to 5 percent on marine products.

Items that got costlier

The government proposed to increase Basic Customs Duty on interactive flat panel display to 20 per cent from 10 per cent. This, the finance minister said, is aimed at rectifying the inverted duty structure.

Additionally, the finance minister proposed a time limit for provisional assessment fixed at two years.

During last year's Union Budget, the finance minister had announced measures resulting in the reduction of mobile phone, gold, silver, and copper prices.

Three cancer treatment medicines were also exempted from the Basic Customs Duty.

The central government, in 2024, had proposed rise in customs duty on non-biodegradable plastics to 25 percent. Basic customs duty on specified telecom equipment also increased from 10 per cent to 15 per cent.