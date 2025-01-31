Menu Explore
Bank holiday: Are banks closed on Budget day? Full holiday list for the month

ByHT News Desk
Jan 31, 2025 06:30 PM IST

Bank holiday tomorrow: Banks are open on the first, third, and fifth (if any) Saturdays, while they are closed on all second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays

Bank holiday tomorrow: Banks are usually open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays (if any) of a month, while they are closed on all second and fourth Saturdays as well as on all Sundays, according to the mandate of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Bank holiday tomorrow: Signage at an ICICI Bank Ltd. branch in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024.(Abeer Khan/Bloomberg)
Bank holiday tomorrow: Signage at an ICICI Bank Ltd. branch in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024.(Abeer Khan/Bloomberg)

Since Budget day (February 1, 2025) is the first Saturday, banks will remain open across the country.

The Union Budget 2025, which will be the second full budget of Modi 3.0 is scheduled to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, February 1, marking her eighth consecutive presentation of a Union Budget.

The Budget 2025 is expected to have an increased focus on the agriculture sector with some tax reforms potentially taking place, such as the old tax regime getting phased out and the introduction of zero income tax for those earning less than 10 lakh per annum. However, this hasn't been confirmed yet.

Balancing between fiscal consolidation and economic growth will be another prominent theme due to rising inflation figures.

Apart from banks, the stock market will also remain open on Budget Day to allow enough time for the markets to react.

List of bank holidays in February 2025

February 2025311121519202628
Agartala
Ahmedabad
Aizawl
Belapur
Bengaluru
Bhopal
Bhubaneswar
Chandigarh
Chennai
Dehradun
Gangtok
Guwahati
Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh
Hyderabad - Telangana
Imphal
Itanagar
Jaipur
Jammu
Kanpur
Kochi
Kohima
Kolkata
Lucknow
Mumbai
Nagpur
New Delhi
Panaji
Patna
Raipur
Ranchi
Shillong
Shimla
Srinagar
Thiruvananthapuram
Holiday DescriptionDay
Saraswati Puja3
Thai Poosam11
Guru Ravi Das’s Birthday12
Lui-Ngai-Ni15
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti19
Statehood Day/State Day20
Mahashivratri26
Losar28

Source: RBI Website

It is best advised to contact your nearest bank branch in case there is any further confusion regarding bank holidays.

What banking services will be available on bank holidays?

While bank branches will be closed for all the aforementioned dates, customers can still access digital or net banking services throughout the year, unless the bank notifies otherwise (Usually for maintenance work).

All bank websites, banking apps, UPI, and ATM services will be active throughout the year otherwise. You can even start a fixed deposit or a recurring deposit on such days digitally.

