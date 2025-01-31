Bank holiday: Are banks closed on Budget day? Full holiday list for the month
Bank holiday tomorrow: Banks are usually open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays (if any) of a month, while they are closed on all second and fourth Saturdays as well as on all Sundays, according to the mandate of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Since Budget day (February 1, 2025) is the first Saturday, banks will remain open across the country.
The Union Budget 2025, which will be the second full budget of Modi 3.0 is scheduled to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, February 1, marking her eighth consecutive presentation of a Union Budget.
The Budget 2025 is expected to have an increased focus on the agriculture sector with some tax reforms potentially taking place, such as the old tax regime getting phased out and the introduction of zero income tax for those earning less than ₹10 lakh per annum. However, this hasn't been confirmed yet.
Balancing between fiscal consolidation and economic growth will be another prominent theme due to rising inflation figures.
Apart from banks, the stock market will also remain open on Budget Day to allow enough time for the markets to react.
List of bank holidays in February 2025
|February 2025
|3
|11
|12
|15
|19
|20
|26
|28
|Agartala
|•
|Ahmedabad
|•
|Aizawl
|•
|•
|Belapur
|•
|•
|Bengaluru
|•
|Bhopal
|•
|Bhubaneswar
|•
|Chandigarh
|•
|Chennai
|•
|Dehradun
|•
|Gangtok
|•
|Guwahati
|Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh
|•
|Hyderabad - Telangana
|•
|Imphal
|•
|Itanagar
|•
|Jaipur
|•
|Jammu
|•
|Kanpur
|•
|Kochi
|•
|Kohima
|Kolkata
|Lucknow
|•
|Mumbai
|•
|•
|Nagpur
|•
|•
|New Delhi
|Panaji
|Patna
|Raipur
|•
|Ranchi
|•
|Shillong
|Shimla
|•
|•
|Srinagar
|•
|Thiruvananthapuram
|•
|Holiday Description
|Day
|Saraswati Puja
|3
|Thai Poosam
|11
|Guru Ravi Das’s Birthday
|12
|Lui-Ngai-Ni
|15
|Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
|19
|Statehood Day/State Day
|20
|Mahashivratri
|26
|Losar
|28
Source: RBI Website
It is best advised to contact your nearest bank branch in case there is any further confusion regarding bank holidays.
What banking services will be available on bank holidays?
While bank branches will be closed for all the aforementioned dates, customers can still access digital or net banking services throughout the year, unless the bank notifies otherwise (Usually for maintenance work).
All bank websites, banking apps, UPI, and ATM services will be active throughout the year otherwise. You can even start a fixed deposit or a recurring deposit on such days digitally.