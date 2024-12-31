Bank holiday: Are banks open or closed on December 31 on New Year’s eve?

December 31 isn’t just the last day of 2024—it’s also New Year’s Eve, which makes you wonder: will banks be open? As per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday list for 2024, banks in Aizawl and Gangtok will remain closed on Tuesday, December 31, for New Year’s Eve - Lossong, or Namsoong celebrations. A branch of Bank of Baroda (BoB) is seen in this file photo.(Mint Photo)

In addition, banks will also be shut in states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, where December 31 is a public holiday.

Bank holidays in January 2025

Though the RBI has not yet released its official bank holiday calendar for January 2025, banks are expected to have 13 non-working days during the month.

This also includes the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as the four Sundays, which will be off. It also includes Wednesday, January 1, 2024, when banks will be closed for the New Year.

However, it is best advised to contact your nearest bank branch in case there is any further confusion regarding bank holidays.

What banking services are available on bank holidays?

While all bank branches will be closed on all the aforementioned dates, customers can still access digital or net banking services throughout the year unless the bank notifies otherwise (usually for maintenance work).

All bank websites, banking apps, UPI, and ATM services will be active throughout the year otherwise. You can even start a fixed deposit or a recurring deposit on such days digitally.