Bank holiday: Are banks open or closed today (January 23) for Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti?

Bank holiday today: Banks will remain closed on Thursday, January 23, 2025, on the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary, Vir Surendrasai Jayanti, and due to general elections for certain municipal local bodies. Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Thursday, January 23, 2025?(Abeer Khan/Bloomberg)

Netaji Jayanti, also known as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti or Parakram Diwasor or Parakram Divas, is a national event marking the birthday of prominent Indian freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

As a result, banks will be closed in West Bengal and Tripura for the occasion.

Meanwhile, Veer Surendra Sai was another prominent freedom fighter from Odisha who played an important role in India's independence struggle during the 19th century. He was honored with the title of “Veer” because of his courage.

Therefore, banks will be closed in Odisha to honour Veer Surendra Sai.

Apart from these, Uttarakhand will also hold its urban local body elections on January 23, and the votes will be counted on January 25.

List of bank holidays in January 2025

January 2025 1 2 6 11 14 15 16 23 Agartala • Ahmedabad • Aizawl • • • Belapur Bengaluru • Bhopal Bhubaneswar • • Chandigarh • Chennai • • • • Dehradun • Gangtok • • • Guwahati • Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh • Hyderabad - Telangana • Imphal • • Itanagar • • Jaipur Jammu Kanpur • Kochi Kohima • Kolkata • • Lucknow • Mumbai Nagpur New Delhi Panaji Patna Raipur Ranchi Shillong • Shimla Srinagar Thiruvananthapuram

Holiday Description Day New Year’s Day/Loosong/Namsoong 1 Loosong/Namsoong/New Year Celebration 2 Sri Guru Gobind Singh’s Birthday 6 Missionary Day/Imoinu Iratpa 11 Makar Sankranti/Uttarayana Punyakala/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti/Magh Bihu/Birthday of Hazarat Ali 14 Thiruvalluvar Day 15 Uzhavar Thirunal 16 Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti/General Elections to the Municipal Local Bodies 23

Source: RBI website

It is best advised to contact your nearest bank branch in case there are any further confusions regarding bank holidays.

What banking services will be available on bank holidays?

While bank branches will be closed for all the aforementioned dates, customers can still access digital or net banking services throughout the year, unless the bank notifies otherwise (Usually for maintenance work).

All bank websites, banking apps, UPI, and ATM services will be active throughout the year otherwise. You can even start a fixed deposit or a recurring deposit on such days digitally.