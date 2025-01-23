Menu Explore
Bank holiday: Are banks open or closed today (January 23) for Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti?

ByHT News Desk
Jan 23, 2025 09:39 AM IST

Bank holiday: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti, also known as Parakram Divas is a national event marking freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birthday

Bank holiday today: Banks will remain closed on Thursday, January 23, 2025, on the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary, Vir Surendrasai Jayanti, and due to general elections for certain municipal local bodies.

Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Thursday, January 23, 2025?(Abeer Khan/Bloomberg)
Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Thursday, January 23, 2025?(Abeer Khan/Bloomberg)

Netaji Jayanti, also known as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti or Parakram Diwasor or Parakram Divas, is a national event marking the birthday of prominent Indian freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

As a result, banks will be closed in West Bengal and Tripura for the occasion.

Meanwhile, Veer Surendra Sai was another prominent freedom fighter from Odisha who played an important role in India's independence struggle during the 19th century. He was honored with the title of “Veer” because of his courage.

Therefore, banks will be closed in Odisha to honour Veer Surendra Sai.

Apart from these, Uttarakhand will also hold its urban local body elections on January 23, and the votes will be counted on January 25.

List of bank holidays in January 2025

January 20251261114151623
Agartala
Ahmedabad
Aizawl
Belapur
Bengaluru
Bhopal
Bhubaneswar
Chandigarh
Chennai
Dehradun
Gangtok
Guwahati
Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh
Hyderabad - Telangana
Imphal
Itanagar
Jaipur
Jammu
Kanpur
Kochi
Kohima
Kolkata
Lucknow
Mumbai
Nagpur
New Delhi
Panaji
Patna
Raipur
Ranchi
Shillong
Shimla
Srinagar
Thiruvananthapuram
Holiday DescriptionDay
New Year’s Day/Loosong/Namsoong1
Loosong/Namsoong/New Year Celebration2
Sri Guru Gobind Singh’s Birthday6
Missionary Day/Imoinu Iratpa11
Makar Sankranti/Uttarayana Punyakala/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti/Magh Bihu/Birthday of Hazarat Ali14
Thiruvalluvar Day15
Uzhavar Thirunal16
Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti/General Elections to the Municipal Local Bodies23

Source: RBI website

It is best advised to contact your nearest bank branch in case there are any further confusions regarding bank holidays.

What banking services will be available on bank holidays?

While bank branches will be closed for all the aforementioned dates, customers can still access digital or net banking services throughout the year, unless the bank notifies otherwise (Usually for maintenance work).

All bank websites, banking apps, UPI, and ATM services will be active throughout the year otherwise. You can even start a fixed deposit or a recurring deposit on such days digitally.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
