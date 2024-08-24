Bank holiday for Janmashtami 2024: Are banks closed on Monday, August 26?

Banks will remain closed in certain parts of the country on Monday, August 26, 2024, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines. Maha raas is a crucial part of the Krishna Janmashtami, which will be celebrated on August 26 this year. (Representational Image)

Bank holidays differ from state to state, hence customers are best advised to check the holiday list with the nearest bank branch.

Also Read: Cognizant files lawsuit against Infosys alleging stolen trade secrets, Infosys denies allegations

Where will banks be closed?

Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla and Srinagar.

Which services can or cannot be availed?

All online and mobile banking services will however, be available regardless of bank holidays, and customers can also use ATMs as required. It is still advisable though, to check the latest notifications.

Also Read: UK's Spectator magazine may get acquired by hedge fund billionaire Paul Marshall for over $131 million

However, transactions involving cheques and promissory notes won't be available during such holidays under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

What is Janmashtami 2024?

Janmashtami, also known as Krishna Janmashtami is a Hindu festival celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu.

This festival usually comes in August as per the Hindu lunar calendar.

Devotees fast, sing devotional songs, and reenact Krishna's life through ‘Krishna Leela,' which is a dance drama during the festival, also staying up late on the Janmashtami eve as Lord Krishna was believed to born at midnight.

Also Read: 78% of India's delivery gig workers earn less than 2.5 lakh a year: Report

Lord Krishna's idol, as well as temples and homes are decorated with a variety of flowers and colours.

In some parts of India, Dahi Handi is organised to celebrate Lord Krishna's birth, reflecting Lord Krishna's love for dairy items.

Banks have a total of seven designated holidays excluding weekends for the month of August.