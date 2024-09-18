Bank holiday in Maharashtra: Are banks closed or open today, September 18, in Mumbai?

The Maharashtra government has rescheduled Eid-e-Milad holiday in Mumbai from September 16 to September 18 owing to overlap with Ganesh immersion. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said, "The public holiday on September 16, 2024, declared earlier has been cancelled." Bank holiday in Maharashtra: Banks in Maharashtra will be closed on September 18, affecting both public and private sector branches, while operations in government securities and other markets will also be suspended.

On September 15, government securities market, foreign exchange market, money market and rupee interest rate derivatives market were operational but RBI said in the press release, “The Government of Maharashtra has declared September 18, 2024, as a public holiday under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.”

Are banks open on September 18?

HDFC bank branches which were are open on September 16 in Maharashtra, will be closed September 18, the bank said. Other public and private sector banks will remain closed in Mumbai and the Mumbai suburban region on September 18. Banks will also remain closed in Sikkim today for Pang-Lhabsol, according to RBI.

RBI also said there will be no transactions and settlements in government securities, foreign exchange, money markets and rupee interest rate derivatives on September 18.