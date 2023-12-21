close_game
Bank holidays: Are banks open on Christmas in 2023? Check full list

Bank holidays: Are banks open on Christmas in 2023? Check full list

ByHT News Desk
Dec 21, 2023 05:35 PM IST

Bank holidays in December 2023: Banks in some states will remain closed on December 26 and even 27.

With Christmas just days away, people are already in a festive mood and are packing their bags to welcome the new year 2024 in their own way. Like other organisations, the bank branches in some states will be closed for up to five states in the Christmas weekend.

According to the Reserve Bank of India's list of bank holidays, all banks will be closed nationwide on December 25 on the occasion of Christmas which falls on Monday. Prior to this, December 23 is the fourth Saturday, a bank holiday as per the rules. December 24 falls on Sunday. Nagaland's capital Kohima will continue Christmas celebrations on December 26 and 27 (Monday and Tuesday). Banks in Mizoram's capital Aizawl and Meghalaya capital Shillong will also be shut on December 26 due to extended Christmas celebrations there.

Remember, the bank holidays vary from region to region. Some bank holidays are implemented nationwide, while some are considered as local holidays. Banks in other cities of India will only be shut on December 25, unlike some north-eastern cities where Christmas celebrations go on for two days.

Bank holidays in December 2023: According to the Reserve Bank of India's list of bank holidays, all banks will be closed nationwide on December 25 on the occasion of Christmas which falls on Monday(Unsplash/Eugene Zhyvchik)

Bank holidays in December 2023

State Inauguration Day/Indigenous Faith day: December 1

Feast of St. Francis Xavier/Cyclone Michaung: December 4

Cyclone Michaung: December 5

Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma: December 12

Losoong/Namsoong: December 13

Losoong/Namsoong: December 14

Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham: December 18

Goa Liberation Day: December 19

Christmas: December 25

Christmas Celebration: December 26

Christmas: December 27

U Kiang Nangbah: December 30

There are three types of bank holidays as prescribed by the RBI.

  1. Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act

2. Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday

3. Banks’ Closing of Accounts

Can online banking facilities be availed?

Yes, you can avail online and mobile banking facilities during the bank holidays. But if your work requires visiting the nearest bank branch, you will be able to do it only after the banks resume services after the holidays.

