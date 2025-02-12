Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on February 12 for Guru Ravidas Jayanti?
Bank holiday today: Banks will be closed on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 in some places alone for Guru Ravidas Jayanti and for local state elections
Bank holiday today: Banks will remain closed on Wednesday, February 12, on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.
The Delhi government has also announced an official holiday for government employees in the national capital alone instead of a restricted holiday for Guru Ravidas Jayanti.
However, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not updated details about a bank holiday in Delhi for February 12.
The federal bank's calendar says not all banks in the country will be closed today. It varies from state to state.
Banks will be closed in Himachal Pradesh to honour Guru Ravi Das's birthday. Guru Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated on Magh Purnima, the full moon day in the month of Magh month.
Banks will also observe a local holiday on Wednesday in Aizwal to facilitate voting. Employees are granted a holiday to encourage them to go and vote.
List of bank holidays in January 2025
|February 2025
|3
|11
|12
|15
|19
|20
|26
|28
|Agartala
|•
|Ahmedabad
|•
|Aizawl
|•
|•
|•
|Belapur
|•
|•
|Bengaluru
|•
|Bhopal
|•
|Bhubaneswar
|•
|Chandigarh
|•
|Chennai
|•
|Dehradun
|•
|Gangtok
|•
|Guwahati
|Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh
|•
|Hyderabad - Telangana
|•
|Imphal
|•
|Itanagar
|•
|Jaipur
|•
|Jammu
|•
|Kanpur
|•
|•
|Kochi
|•
|Kohima
|Kolkata
|Lucknow
|•
|•
|Mumbai
|•
|•
|Nagpur
|•
|•
|New Delhi
|Panaji
|Patna
|Raipur
|•
|•
|Ranchi
|•
|Shillong
|Shimla
|•
|•
|Srinagar
|•
|Thiruvananthapuram
|•
|Holiday Description
|Day
|Saraswati Puja
|3
|Thai Poosam/Municipal Corporation General Election 2025
|11
|Sant Ravidas Jayanti/General Election to Local Councils 2025
|12
|Lui-Ngai-Ni
|15
|Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
|19
|Statehood Day/State Day
|20
|Mahashivratri
|26
|Losar
|28
Source: RBI website
It is best advised to contact your nearest bank branch in case there are any further confusions regarding bank holidays.
What banking services will be available on bank holidays?
While bank branches will be closed for all the aforementioned dates, customers can still access digital or net banking services throughout the year, unless the bank notifies otherwise (Usually for maintenance work).
All bank websites, banking apps, UPI, and ATM services will be active throughout the year otherwise. You can even start a fixed deposit or a recurring deposit on such days digitally.