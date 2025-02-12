Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on February 12 for Guru Ravidas Jayanti?

Bank holiday today: Banks will remain closed on Wednesday, February 12, on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti. Bank holiday today: Signage at an ICICI Bank Ltd. branch in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024.(Abeer Khan/Bloomberg)

The Delhi government has also announced an official holiday for government employees in the national capital alone instead of a restricted holiday for Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

However, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not updated details about a bank holiday in Delhi for February 12.

Also Read: Meta unveils Teen Instagram accounts in India. 10 things you should know

The federal bank's calendar says not all banks in the country will be closed today. It varies from state to state.

Banks will be closed in Himachal Pradesh to honour Guru Ravi Das's birthday. Guru Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated on Magh Purnima, the full moon day in the month of Magh month.

Banks will also observe a local holiday on Wednesday in Aizwal to facilitate voting. Employees are granted a holiday to encourage them to go and vote.

Also Read: Ex-Microsoft exec recalls best candidate's interview: ‘She worked her network…’

List of bank holidays in January 2025

February 2025 3 11 12 15 19 20 26 28 Agartala • Ahmedabad • Aizawl • • • Belapur • • Bengaluru • Bhopal • Bhubaneswar • Chandigarh • Chennai • Dehradun • Gangtok • Guwahati Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh • Hyderabad - Telangana • Imphal • Itanagar • Jaipur • Jammu • Kanpur • • Kochi • Kohima Kolkata Lucknow • • Mumbai • • Nagpur • • New Delhi Panaji Patna Raipur • • Ranchi • Shillong Shimla • • Srinagar • Thiruvananthapuram • View All Prev Next

Holiday Description Day Saraswati Puja 3 Thai Poosam/Municipal Corporation General Election 2025 11 Sant Ravidas Jayanti/General Election to Local Councils 2025 12 Lui-Ngai-Ni 15 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 19 Statehood Day/State Day 20 Mahashivratri 26 Losar 28 View All Prev Next

Source: RBI website

It is best advised to contact your nearest bank branch in case there are any further confusions regarding bank holidays.

Also Read: Man who threw ₹6,500 crore in Bitcoin plans to buy landfill where he thinks it's buried

What banking services will be available on bank holidays?

While bank branches will be closed for all the aforementioned dates, customers can still access digital or net banking services throughout the year, unless the bank notifies otherwise (Usually for maintenance work).

All bank websites, banking apps, UPI, and ATM services will be active throughout the year otherwise. You can even start a fixed deposit or a recurring deposit on such days digitally.