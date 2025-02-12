Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on February 12 for Guru Ravidas Jayanti?

ByHT News Desk
Feb 12, 2025 08:31 AM IST

Bank holiday today: Banks will be closed on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 in some places alone for Guru Ravidas Jayanti and for local state elections

Bank holiday today: Banks will remain closed on Wednesday, February 12, on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

Bank holiday today: Signage at an ICICI Bank Ltd. branch in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024.(Abeer Khan/Bloomberg)
Bank holiday today: Signage at an ICICI Bank Ltd. branch in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024.(Abeer Khan/Bloomberg)

The Delhi government has also announced an official holiday for government employees in the national capital alone instead of a restricted holiday for Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

However, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not updated details about a bank holiday in Delhi for February 12.

Also Read: Meta unveils Teen Instagram accounts in India. 10 things you should know

The federal bank's calendar says not all banks in the country will be closed today. It varies from state to state.

Banks will be closed in Himachal Pradesh to honour Guru Ravi Das's birthday. Guru Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated on Magh Purnima, the full moon day in the month of Magh month.

Banks will also observe a local holiday on Wednesday in Aizwal to facilitate voting. Employees are granted a holiday to encourage them to go and vote.

Also Read: Ex-Microsoft exec recalls best candidate's interview: ‘She worked her network…’

List of bank holidays in January 2025

February 2025311121519202628
Agartala
Ahmedabad
Aizawl
Belapur
Bengaluru
Bhopal
Bhubaneswar
Chandigarh
Chennai
Dehradun
Gangtok
Guwahati
Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh
Hyderabad - Telangana
Imphal
Itanagar
Jaipur
Jammu
Kanpur
Kochi
Kohima
Kolkata
Lucknow
Mumbai
Nagpur
New Delhi
Panaji
Patna
Raipur
Ranchi
Shillong
Shimla
Srinagar
Thiruvananthapuram
Holiday DescriptionDay
Saraswati Puja3
Thai Poosam/Municipal Corporation General Election 202511
Sant Ravidas Jayanti/General Election to Local Councils 202512
Lui-Ngai-Ni15
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti19
Statehood Day/State Day20
Mahashivratri26
Losar28

Source: RBI website

It is best advised to contact your nearest bank branch in case there are any further confusions regarding bank holidays.

Also Read: Man who threw 6,500 crore in Bitcoin plans to buy landfill where he thinks it's buried

What banking services will be available on bank holidays?

While bank branches will be closed for all the aforementioned dates, customers can still access digital or net banking services throughout the year, unless the bank notifies otherwise (Usually for maintenance work).

All bank websites, banking apps, UPI, and ATM services will be active throughout the year otherwise. You can even start a fixed deposit or a recurring deposit on such days digitally.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On