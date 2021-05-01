Bank holidays in May 2021: Banks to remain closed for 12 days, check dates

Private and public sector banks throughout the country will remain closed for 12 days in May, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calender list. The holidays are notified by the RBI under three brackets — the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Banks will also remain closed on the second and the fourth Saturdays in May and four Sundays.

It must be noted that the bank holidays are not observed in all the states and they vary as per the specific state or region. Only gazetted holidays are observed by banks all over the country.

It is noteworthy to mention that all online banking services -- including ATMs, mobile banking and online banking services will remain available for the customers during the holidays. However, all other banking services will stay unavailable for the customers.

Here is the complete list of bank holidays in May 2021:

May 1, 2021: Maharashtra Din/May Day (Labour Day)

May 2, 2021: Weekly off (Sunday)

May 7, 2021: Jumat-ul-Vida

May 8, 2021: Second Saturday

May 9, 2021: Weekly off (Sunday)

May 13, 2021: Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1)

May 14, 2021: Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti/Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra)/Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya

May 16, 2021: Weekly off (Sunday)

May 22, 2021: Fourth Saturday

May 23, 2021: Weekly off (Sunday)

May 26, 2021: Buddha Pournima

May 30, 2021: Weekly off (Sunday)



