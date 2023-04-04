Home / Business / Banks closed for Mahavir Jayanti? Check city-wise list

Banks closed for Mahavir Jayanti? Check city-wise list

ByHT News Desk | Written by Ritu Maria Johny
Apr 04, 2023 08:53 AM IST

A look at the cities where banks will be closed on Tuesday on account of Mahavir Jayanti.

Public and private sector banks in several states will remain closed on Tuesday owing to Mahavir Jayanti.

Bank holidays vary from state to state. (Representative)
Bank holidays vary from state to state. (Representative)

According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) official calendar, banks in these cities - Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur and Ranchi - will remain shut on Tuesday.

Bank holidays vary from state to state and the full schedule list is available on the central bank’s official website - https://www.rbi.org.in/. The RBI categories bank holidays as ‘national’ and ‘regional’ and are under these divisions - Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Banks will be shut nationwide if it is a national holiday. On account of regional holidays, only specific banks in certain areas will be non-functioning.

Also read | Bank holidays in April: Banks to remain closed for 15 days. Check full list

Mahavir Jayanti

Celebrated by the Jain community, the day signifies the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir. It is also considered as one of the most important festivals in Jainism.

April holidays

Although online banking services are available, customers will have to avoid visits to the local branches for at least 15 days in April, as banks will be closed for half the month, including Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays.

April 5 (Wed): Babu Jagjivan Ram's birthday (Hyderabad)

April 7 (Fri): Good Friday (everywhere except Agartala, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Jaipur, Jammu, Shimla and Srinagar)

April 8: Second Saturday

April 9: Sunday

Apr 14 (Fri): Ambedkar Jayanti/Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Vaisakhi/Baisakhi/Tamil New Year/Maha Bisubha Sankranti/Biju/Buisu (everywhere except Aizawl, Bhopal, New Delhi, Raipur, Shillong and Shimla)

Apr 15 (Sat): Vishu/Bohag Bihu/Himachal Day/ Bengali New Year (Agartala, Guwahati, Kochi, Kolkata, Shimla and Thiruvananthapuram)

Apr 16: Sunday

Apr 18 (Tue): Shab-I-Qadr (Jammu, Srinagar)

Apr 21 (Fri): Id-Ul-Fitr/Garia Puja/Jumat-ul-Vida (Agartala, Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram)

Apr 22 (Sat): Ramzan Eid (everywhere except Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Gangtok, Kochi, Shimla and Thiruvananthapuram)

April 23: Sunday

April 30: Sunday

As per Bombay Stock Exchange’s holiday schedule, markets - National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE - will also remain shut on account of Mahavir Jayanti.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
mahavir jayanti bank holiday
mahavir jayanti bank holiday
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out