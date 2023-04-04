Banks closed for Mahavir Jayanti? Check city-wise list

Public and private sector banks in several states will remain closed on Tuesday owing to Mahavir Jayanti. Bank holidays vary from state to state. (Representative)

According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) official calendar, banks in these cities - Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur and Ranchi - will remain shut on Tuesday.

Bank holidays vary from state to state and the full schedule list is available on the central bank’s official website - https://www.rbi.org.in/. The RBI categories bank holidays as ‘national’ and ‘regional’ and are under these divisions - Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Banks will be shut nationwide if it is a national holiday. On account of regional holidays, only specific banks in certain areas will be non-functioning.

Mahavir Jayanti

Celebrated by the Jain community, the day signifies the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir. It is also considered as one of the most important festivals in Jainism.

April holidays

Although online banking services are available, customers will have to avoid visits to the local branches for at least 15 days in April, as banks will be closed for half the month, including Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays.

April 5 (Wed): Babu Jagjivan Ram's birthday (Hyderabad)

April 7 (Fri): Good Friday (everywhere except Agartala, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Jaipur, Jammu, Shimla and Srinagar)

April 8: Second Saturday

April 9: Sunday

Apr 14 (Fri): Ambedkar Jayanti/Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Vaisakhi/Baisakhi/Tamil New Year/Maha Bisubha Sankranti/Biju/Buisu (everywhere except Aizawl, Bhopal, New Delhi, Raipur, Shillong and Shimla)

Apr 15 (Sat): Vishu/Bohag Bihu/Himachal Day/ Bengali New Year (Agartala, Guwahati, Kochi, Kolkata, Shimla and Thiruvananthapuram)

Apr 16: Sunday

Apr 18 (Tue): Shab-I-Qadr (Jammu, Srinagar)

Apr 21 (Fri): Id-Ul-Fitr/Garia Puja/Jumat-ul-Vida (Agartala, Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram)

Apr 22 (Sat): Ramzan Eid (everywhere except Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Gangtok, Kochi, Shimla and Thiruvananthapuram)

April 23: Sunday

April 30: Sunday

As per Bombay Stock Exchange’s holiday schedule, markets - National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE - will also remain shut on account of Mahavir Jayanti.

