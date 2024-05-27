 BharatPe, PhonePe on trademark dispute over 'Pe' suffix: ‘Amicably settled’ - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BharatPe, PhonePe on trademark dispute over 'Pe' suffix: ‘Amicably settled’

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
May 27, 2024 08:50 AM IST

BharatPe and PhonePe said that the settlement will put an end to all open judicial proceedings.

BharatPe Group and PhonePe Group said that they have amicably settled all long-standing legal disputes with regard to the use of the trademark with the suffix ‘Pe’. The Fintech unicorns have been involved in long-drawn legal disputes across multiple courts for the last five years. The settlement will put an end to all open judicial proceedings, the companies said.

A QR code for the PhonePe digital payment system at a store in Mumbai.(Bloomberg)
A QR code for the PhonePe digital payment system at a store in Mumbai.(Bloomberg)

Read more: Edelweiss MF MD Radhika Gupta on why many young people are depressed: 'Pressure of...'

Following this, the companies took steps to withdraw all opposition against each other in the trademark registry. This will help the companies to proceed with the registration of their respective trademarks, the statement said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Read more: Mukesh Ambani's Africa plan: New ‘affordable’ telecom venture in Ghana

Hailing the decision, BharatPe, Chairman of the Board, Rajnish Kumar said, “This is a positive development for the industry. I appreciate the maturity and professionalism shown by the Management of both sides, working closely to resolve all outstanding legal issues and moving ahead to focus their energy and resources in building robust digital payment ecosystems.”

The companies will also take other necessary steps to comply with the obligations under the settlement agreement in respect of all cases before Delhi High Court and Bombay High Court, they said.

Read more: Jim Rogers on when he would invest in India: ‘If PM Modi secures victory…’

PhonePe, Founder and CEO, Sameer Nigam said, “I am glad that we have reached an amicable resolution in this matter. This outcome will benefit both companies to move forward and focus our collective energy on growing the Indian fintech industry as a whole.”

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / BharatPe, PhonePe on trademark dispute over 'Pe' suffix: ‘Amicably settled’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On